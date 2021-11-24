Daily News: An Alber Elbaz Tribute Exhibit, Selena Gomez Launches ‘Mental Fitness’ Platform, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Selena Gomez and co-founders talk Wondermind

Selena Gomez, Mandy Teefey, and Daniella Pierson have a announced their new venture: Wondermind, a multimedia company focused on mental fitness, de-stigmatizing mental health, and democratizing access to helpful 360-degree content. Wondermind, which will launch in February 2022 as a multi-faceted platform incorporating a daily newsletter, a weekly podcast, a product line of tools, and original TV and movie content, is inspired by the founders’ own experience with mental health issues and growth and will be accessible for people of all backgrounds, ages, sexual orientation, gender, race, and socio-economic status. “Every person has their own mental health journey. If we ignore them, pretty them up or hide them from the world, it doesn’t change that they are very, very real,” Gomez said in a release. “Wondermind is extending a larger mental health conversation that began for so many during this pandemic.”

AZ Factory ‘Love Brings Love’ show to become an exhibition

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house during Paris Fashion Week at the AZ Factory tribute show to Alber Elbaz. Now, the 45 designer creations that paid homage to the late designer will form an exhibition at The Palais Galliera fashion museum in Paris. Running from March 5 to July 10, the Love Brings Love tribute exhibit will feature pieces by Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton, Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia, Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri, and so many more. “The Palais Galliera celebrates Alber Elbaz, one of its most dear collaborators,” the cultural institution’s director Miren Arzalluz said in a release. “By re-enacting this moving and unprecedented tribute by the fashion industry, we wish to honor his life and legacy and invite our visitors to engage in the designer’s joyful vision of fashion.”

Lingua Franca collaborates with The Beatles

In the latest fashion-meets-music collab, Lingua Franca and The Beatles have teamed up for a limited-edition range of 100% sustainably-sourced cashmere sweaters for adults and kids. It turns out that Paul McCartney himself is a big fan of the NYC-based brand (and its ethical sourcing and production practices!), which led to the capsule of sweaters which are each hand embroidered with iconic song titles, such as Here Comes The Sun, All You Need Is Love, and Let It Be in sizes . The line, available from today, comes in synch with the release of the three-part documentary, The Beatles: Get Back, which airs tomorrow. The sweaters come in sizes XS-3X and 2T-10/12 with prices starting at $160.

