A Conversation with Fashion Legend Pat Cleveland Tomorrow at 4pm

The legendary Pat Cleveland is sitting down live with The Daily’s Eddie Roche tomorrow in New York for a one-on-one fireside chat to discuss her epic career and life. With a career spanning five decades, supermodel Cleveland was a muse of Halston, painted by Dali, and Andre Leon Talley once coined her “the Josephine Baker of international runways.” She is truly in a league of her own.

The conversation will be held at the Jacob Javits Center during COTERIE at 4pm. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. You don’t want to miss it!

Date: Tuesday, February 21st at 4pm

Location: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center

429 11th Avenue, NYC

Crystal Palace, Education Stage

Here is more on Cleveland’s extraordinary career-

Legendary model Pat Cleveland has been an international fixture for the past five decades. Born and raised in New York City, she has worked for the most prestigious fashion designers on the planet including Halston, Valentino, Stephen Burrows, Giorgio Armani. Oscar De La Renta, Yves St. Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld and many others.

Pat has also been a muse for the industry’s greatest photographers including Horst, Helmut Newton, Avedon, Steven Meisel, Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott, Collier Shor, Juergen Teller, Mario Sorrenti, David Sims and Tim Walker. Additionally, she has been painted by Salvador Dali and has collaborated with Andy Warhol.

Presently Pat is in the United states working on her own writing, of stories, and plays for screen. In the last year she was filmed for 8 new documentaries about fashion and is a frequent speaker at museums and events. Her first book of poems ‘In the Spirit of Grace’ was published in both English and Italian. Her autobiography “Walking with the Muses“ was published by Simon and Schuster in 2016, Pat is working on a film based on her autobiography, and a documentary about her mother, Lady Bird, the Artist.

Recently, Pat received the Thurgood Marshall Award as a fashion icon and earned a Fashion Achiever Award from the Fashion Institute of Technology, a Lifetime Achievement Award by the UCOF, and a Fashion Innovator Award by Emerge. Cleveland lives with her husband Paul van Ravenstein and has two children and two grandchildren.

