The 2020 Oscar Nominations Are In (Variety)

Despite Golden Globe, SAG, and Critics Choice Awards nominations for her role in Hustlers, Jennifer Lopez did not get an Academy Award nod this morning. Lupita Nyong’o and Awkwafina — both of whom were expected to receive nominations — were likewise left out. Other snubs include Eddie Murphy for Dolemite Is My Name, Adam Sandler for Uncut Gems, and Taron Edgerton for Rocketman. Joker seems to be the film to beat this year, with 11 nominations. The ceremony will be televised February 6th on ABC. See a list of nominees below.

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Lead Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Lead Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johannson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Animated Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Dean DeBlois

I Lost My Body, Jeremy Clapin

Klaus, Sergio Pablos

Missing Link, Chris Butler

Toy Story 4, Josh Cooley

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Just Mercy, Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten

Original Screenplay

Knives Out, Rian Johnson

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han

Best Documentary Feature

American Factory, Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar

The Cave, Feras Fayyad

The Edge of Democracy, Petra Costa

For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi, Jan Komasa

Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

Les Miserables, Ladj Ly

Pain and Glory, Pedro Almodovar

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho

Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Makeup and Hair

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Costume Design

The Irishman, Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker, Mark Bridges

Little Women, Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Visual Effects

Avengers Endgame

The Irishman

1917

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Dior Taps Judy Chicago for Couture (Dazed)

Since her debut collection for Dior in 2016, Maria Grazia Chiuri has been taking inspiration from, and collaborating with, prominent female artists. Her Spring 2020 haute couture collection will be no different: the legendary Judy Chicago will design the show’s set. The show, which will be held at the Rodin Museum in Paris, will feature an “immersive” installation that will include “oversized goddess figures,” a woven catwalk, as well as 21 banners made of needlework by female students in India. Dior’s couture show will take place January 20, and Chicago’s work will be open to the public in an exhibit titled Female Devine from January 21 to 26.

Is Beauty the Next Big Resale Market? (Vogue Business)

Vintage and luxury resale — and what they mean for changing consumer habits and the environment — was one of the biggest topics in fashion in 2019. And it appears the conversation might be broadening to include the beauty industry. According to a survey by Vogue Business, 37 percent of respondents “were interested in buying previously owned but unused and unopened beauty products,” with “better value” being named their driving reason. Of course, there are limitations to beauty products being resold: they expire. That said, hair appliances like Dyson blowdryers, and fragrances are popular on sites like eBay.

Tommy Hilfiger Announces Finalists for the Fashion Frontier Challenge

Over 400 applicants to the 2019 Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge — the global program supporting entrepreneurial businesses that promote inclusive and positive change in fashion — have been narrowed down to just six finalists. They include:

Apon Wellbeing, a Bangladesh-based scale-up that opens fair-priced shops inside factories, with products priced 10% lower than external prices, and a points scheme for workers to put towards health-insurance and health services; Stony Creek Colors, an American scale-up offering natural indigo sustainable crops to small and mid-size tobacco farmers at risk of losing their income to falling tobacco sales; A Beautiful Mess, a Dutch start-up helping refugees realize social and economic independence by creating sustainable apparel products; Lab 141, a U.S.-based start-up creating small batches of made-to-fit clothing using 3D printing; Sudara, an Indian pajama company that helps women who have escaped from or are at high risk of being sex trafficked develop professional and sewing skills; and Constant & Zoe, a French scale-up creating functional and fashionable clothing for men, women and children with disabilities.

On February 13, the finalists will visit Tommy Hilfiger’s Campus of the Future in Amsterdam to pitch their business concepts to a jury of business and sustainability leaders. This year’s jury panel includes Ankiti Bose of Zilingo, journalist/activist Noor Tagouri, Willemijn Verloop of Social Impact Venture, Steven Serneels of EVPA, Daniel Grieder and Martijn Hagman of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, and Katrin Ley of Fashion for Good, as well as Hilfiger himself. Two winners will split €150,000 ($167,004 USD), and will receive a year-long mentorship with Tommy Hilfiger’s and INSEAD’s global experts, as well as a place in the INSEAD Social Entrepreneurship Program. An additional €10,000 will be awarded to the finalist team who wins the Audience Favorite Vote.

