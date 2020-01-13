Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…
The 2020 Oscar Nominations Are In (Variety)
Despite Golden Globe, SAG, and Critics Choice Awards nominations for her role in Hustlers, Jennifer Lopez did not get an Academy Award nod this morning. Lupita Nyong’o and Awkwafina — both of whom were expected to receive nominations — were likewise left out. Other snubs include Eddie Murphy for Dolemite Is My Name, Adam Sandler for Uncut Gems, and Taron Edgerton for Rocketman. Joker seems to be the film to beat this year, with 11 nominations. The ceremony will be televised February 6th on ABC. See a list of nominees below.
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Lead Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Lead Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johannson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Animated Feature
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Dean DeBlois
I Lost My Body, Jeremy Clapin
Klaus, Sergio Pablos
Missing Link, Chris Butler
Toy Story 4, Josh Cooley
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Just Mercy, Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten
Original Screenplay
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han
Best Documentary Feature
American Factory, Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar
The Cave, Feras Fayyad
The Edge of Democracy, Petra Costa
For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
Best International Feature Film
Corpus Christi, Jan Komasa
Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
Les Miserables, Ladj Ly
Pain and Glory, Pedro Almodovar
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho
Original Song
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2
“Stand Up,” Harriet
Makeup and Hair
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Costume Design
The Irishman, Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker, Mark Bridges
Little Women, Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips
Visual Effects
Avengers Endgame
The Irishman
1917
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Dior Taps Judy Chicago for Couture (Dazed)
Since her debut collection for Dior in 2016, Maria Grazia Chiuri has been taking inspiration from, and collaborating with, prominent female artists. Her Spring 2020 haute couture collection will be no different: the legendary Judy Chicago will design the show’s set. The show, which will be held at the Rodin Museum in Paris, will feature an “immersive” installation that will include “oversized goddess figures,” a woven catwalk, as well as 21 banners made of needlework by female students in India. Dior’s couture show will take place January 20, and Chicago’s work will be open to the public in an exhibit titled Female Devine from January 21 to 26.
Is Beauty the Next Big Resale Market? (Vogue Business)
Vintage and luxury resale — and what they mean for changing consumer habits and the environment — was one of the biggest topics in fashion in 2019. And it appears the conversation might be broadening to include the beauty industry. According to a survey by Vogue Business, 37 percent of respondents “were interested in buying previously owned but unused and unopened beauty products,” with “better value” being named their driving reason. Of course, there are limitations to beauty products being resold: they expire. That said, hair appliances like Dyson blowdryers, and fragrances are popular on sites like eBay.
Tommy Hilfiger Announces Finalists for the Fashion Frontier Challenge
Over 400 applicants to the 2019 Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge — the global program supporting entrepreneurial businesses that promote inclusive and positive change in fashion — have been narrowed down to just six finalists. They include:
Apon Wellbeing, a Bangladesh-based scale-up that opens fair-priced shops inside factories, with products priced 10% lower than external prices, and a points scheme for workers to put towards health-insurance and health services; Stony Creek Colors, an American scale-up offering natural indigo sustainable crops to small and mid-size tobacco farmers at risk of losing their income to falling tobacco sales; A Beautiful Mess, a Dutch start-up helping refugees realize social and economic independence by creating sustainable apparel products; Lab 141, a U.S.-based start-up creating small batches of made-to-fit clothing using 3D printing; Sudara, an Indian pajama company that helps women who have escaped from or are at high risk of being sex trafficked develop professional and sewing skills; and Constant & Zoe, a French scale-up creating functional and fashionable clothing for men, women and children with disabilities.
On February 13, the finalists will visit Tommy Hilfiger’s Campus of the Future in Amsterdam to pitch their business concepts to a jury of business and sustainability leaders. This year’s jury panel includes Ankiti Bose of Zilingo, journalist/activist Noor Tagouri, Willemijn Verloop of Social Impact Venture, Steven Serneels of EVPA, Daniel Grieder and Martijn Hagman of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, and Katrin Ley of Fashion for Good, as well as Hilfiger himself. Two winners will split €150,000 ($167,004 USD), and will receive a year-long mentorship with Tommy Hilfiger’s and INSEAD’s global experts, as well as a place in the INSEAD Social Entrepreneurship Program. An additional €10,000 will be awarded to the finalist team who wins the Audience Favorite Vote.
