14 Brands We Love Owned By Cool Moms

This Sunday marks Mother’s Day—so if you haven’t made that last minute dash to the stores, now is the time to. With that in mind, we wanted to shout out some of our favorite mama-owned brands. And, let’s be real, spare you yet another gift guide! Here’s the stories behind the brands that we shop all year round, not just one Sunday a year.

Elizabeth Moore Jewelry

If there’s a brand most apropos for Mother’s Day, it’s Elizabeth Moore Jewelry. Founded by NYC-based Elizabeth Moore, this brand not only celebrates women, but is thoughtfully designed to empower them. While her Southern upbringing influenced an undeniable sense of casual luxury, her experience in the performing arts laid proper groundwork for a creative transition into jewelry design. What makes Moore’s Manhattan-based collection an easy one to celebrate is the emphasis she places on making women feel good in her pieces, while also doing good when creating them. Since the brand’s inception, Elizabeth Moore has placed sustainability at the forefront of its mission, with each piece made with 14 and 18 karat gold, and each diamond and gem ethically-sourced from mines throughout the United States. Not only that, Moore flaunts full transparency in all she does. A brand made by women for women—and the environment. Now that’s something to celebrate!

Future Fortune Jewelry

With a quick look at Jessica Olds’ social media bio, you’ll find the following: “Mama to Oakley” and “Founder & Creative Director @futurefortunejewelry” in that order. The fresh yet accomplished jewelry designer surely considers her motherly role most dear to her, making her recent success with Future Fortune Jewelry even more admirable. The Los Angeles-based jewelry brand, which first set up shop last spring, is the ultimate destination for the woman who desires ease and luxury in the same vein. Olds believes that fine jewelry must strike the balance between simple design and cinematic execution. She also believes in a trusty statement piece, but stands beside refined elegance as an everyday necessity. Just as Olds prefers, each piece poses a serendipitous paradox, and screams with tasteful grandeur.

Hill House Home

The launch of Hill House Home in 2016 was an exciting time for founder and CEO Nell Diamond—mainly because, within the same week of the launch, she found out she was expecting for the first time. Now, a mother of three precious babes, Diamond is redefining comfort in fashion—namely, with her Internet-breaking “Nap Dress.” Hill House Home, a direct-to-consumer brand offering a wide range of bedding, bath, and, of course, a fine selection of day-to-night transitional frocks, has grown to fame in recent years—especially among mamas who prioritize comfort, but would never sacrifice style. The Nap Dress, AKA the brand’s most obvious claim to fame, is the brainchild of Diamond’s 3AM feedings and out-and-about style alike.

Jolly Bijou

Mom-of-two Caroline Denis has had a thing for jewelry since she was young. After a career in fashion, Denis decided it was finally time to rekindle that childhood romance, and the result was Brooklyn-based fine jewelry brand Jolly Bijou. In each piece, Denis’ flaunts sharp, Art Deco-inspired lines with gemstones in a palette of yellows, pinks, and golds. Tapping sapphires, rubies and diamonds as key players in her designs, Denis surely elicits a sense of spontaneity and femininity in each offering she produces.

Cynthia Rowley

Speaking of moms, this one is a cool one! NYC-based womenswear designer Cynthia Rowley is a fan favorite for a multitude of reasons—her adventurous approach to womenswear, her hip nature, and sustainable sensibility just to name a short list. Her brand not only provides the everyday woman with confidence in her style, but also empowers them to live life fearlessly—perhaps, on a surfboard. Rowley’s mission has always been rooted in female empowerment, but that mission has since expanded to include fashion that not only looks good, but does good. To encourage a more sustainable future, each CR product is made in limited quantities, which lessens the environmental footprint the fashion industry tends to exploit. Being the esteemed and uber stylish fashion designer she is automatically makes Rowley the ‘cool mom’ type, and we’re pretty sure daughter and other half of their notorious mom-daughter podcast, Kit Keenan, would have to agree.

Loeffler Randall

Founded by creative director Jessie Randall, AKA “mother of three cuties” as she lovingly boasts, Loeffler Randall is a NYC-based small business founded on creativity, family, and a lifelong love of shoes. Defined most famously by the brand’s signature bow-tied Penny Heel, shoe outfitter Loeffler Randall was founded in 2004 and has since grown to include handbags, ready-to-wear, and a collection of tasteful accessories. Though success has surely introduced itself to Randall and her clan since the brand’s inception, the mission has remained unchanged: “to create distinctive products in small, considered batches with attention to every detail.” While we’re on the topic of Mother’s Day and celebrating women, perhaps it’s most apropos to mention that the LR team is almost entirely female!

Ring Concierge

By the looks of her online presence, NYC-based mom and founder of Ring Concierge Nicole Wegman prefers lazy weekends at home with her little girl and, of course, bespoke diamonds bedecking her hands. From her early beginnings as a private jeweler to now, a by-appointment luxury jeweler available to the masses, Wegman has disrupted the industry of fine jewelry making. As you can imagine, she’s pretty passionate about supporting women, both by encouraging them to follow in her fearless footsteps and also by donning them in her bespoke pieces—each of which scream with exquisite luxury.

LoveShackFancy

Rebecca Hessel Cohen founded LoveShackFancy, the ultimate retail destination for an enchanting frock, after designing the perfect bridesmaids dresses for her own fairy-tale wedding. The rest—over seven years of designing fanciful, laced, ruffle-adorned dresses with vintage prints later—is history. Based in Manhattan, LoveShackFancy was inspired by Cohen’s love of travel and her own mother. Now, a mother of two girls herself (who, we must say, can rock a LSF frock like no other!), Cohen has furthered her mission of creating pieces that scream with unabashed femininity. What’s more, vintage-loving Cohen believes that everything deserves a second life—from a dress made with recycled scraps to biodegradable packaging. The brand has now opened its whimsical doors in locations across the country, in locations like The Hamptons, Palm Beach, Newport Beach, West Hollywood, and, most recently, Austin.

TWO New York

Founded in 2010 and designed by mom-of-two Monica Patel-Cohn, TWO is a Brooklyn-based brand that specializes in beach-ready caftans, tunics, and dresses. Made from handwoven fabrics sourced from India, each piece is made in New York and flaunts a minimalist, yet modern appeal. And, as if the brand wasn’t international enough, each piece draws inspiration from Patel-Cohn’s Italian and Indian backgrounds alike. Not only is Patel-Cohn a stylish mother of two, she’s also a force to be reckoned with in the industry, citing Prada and Barney’s as talking points on her resume. But, perhaps, the most laudable aspect of TWO is its emphasis on handmade fabrics and reducing CO2 emissions. If you’re in the market for a beach-ready caftan (why wouldn’t you be!), now is the time to show some love, with a percentage of every sale during the month of May going to NYC MOMMAS GIVE BACK.

Jane Bartel Jewelry

Established in 2014 in New York, Jane Bartel Jewelry is focused on sustainable bling. Founder Jane Bartel has always had an affinity for nature, and it shines through in her designs—each of which serves as a subtle reminder of the ocean and the kaleidoscope of ethereal blues that come with it. Every piece is handcrafted in New York and uses recycled gold and responsibly-sourced gemstones. When it comes to sustainability, Bartel is clearly not one to mess around! Not only was her brand founded on her deep respect for nature, but also on her creative tendencies to reimagine classic, heirloom pieces. From basics to statement pieces, Jane Bartel Jewelry offers an eclectic style suitable for any wearer.

House of Aama

Parsons The New School for Design graduate Akua Shabaka and her lawyer mom Rebecca Henry are the creatives behind House of Aama, an L.A. and Brooklyn-based brand that wants to bring African American history, culture, folklore, and heritage to the forefront of its modern designs. The newly-announced CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists keep sustainability and environmentally-friendly practices front and center of the unisex brand, with each low waste piece piece made to order and produced in the City of Angels.

Murray & Finn

Founder Erica Finnan is a mom of two, but proudly cites Murray & Finn as her third. She founded the concept shop, located in Summit, New Jersey, to combine her favorite things: well-crafted goods and, of course, products for moms and their babes. All products are geared towards little ones, mothers, and mothers-to-be with a wide selection of maternity wear, children’s clothing, toys, and accessories for all. Finnan’s store even carries a long list of brands she believes are not only unique, but most suitable for families. What’s more, every product sold is both ethical and sustainable—the perfect one-stop-shop for any mama if you ask us.

Super Smalls

With her previous experience in the fashion and accessories industries, Maria Dueñas Jacobs knew a thing or two about sophisticated style. But being the mom of three young girls, she quickly learned that whatever she wore or accessorized with—likely, diamonds and real gems—was always far more covetable to her daughters than the plastic, kid-friendly alternatives they were given. And so, with her daughters’ luxe taste top-of-mind, she decided to launch Super Smalls, a kid-centric accessories brand designed intentionally for children who prefer a little more glam in their wardrobe. And to make the experience all the more exciting for the little ones, Super Smalls jewelry and accessories come packaged and are designed to look like gifts. Intended to make “grown-up stuff” into kid stuff, Super Smalls offers the necessary dose of sparkle to make any little one feel as stylish as mom! Ps. The brand has just on a cute range with Anthropologie too!

Monbouquette

There’s a long list of things that make jewelry connoisseurs Jenny and Lily Monbouquette one (or two) of a kind—their impressively innovative designs, their keen eye for style, and their concern for sustainable practice, just to name a few. But, perhaps, the most unique is the fact that they’re the most dynamic mother-daughter duo around. While mom Jenny offers her artistic sensibility in each design, daughter Lily supplies her industry expertise and keeps Monbouquette’s mission focused on sustainability. And, like their relationship, their jewelry is both complementary and charismatic, in that order—with pieces that snap, drop, and pop (think: a ball earring that, when pulled apart, drops to reveal a white freshwater pearl suspended by a delicate chain). It must be that mother-daughter touch!

