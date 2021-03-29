10 Footwear Brands To Get Excited About At Atlanta Apparel

Mark your cals and take notes: Atlanta Apparel is back from April 13-17. Not only is the all-encompassing fashion and lifestyle discovery event taking on a whole new guise—which you can read more about here—but this time around, there’s also going to be a major focus on one of our favorite things…shoes! Read on to find out what brands are on our radar.

Chinese Laundry

Take it from us, clogs are going to be the shoe of 2021. One brand who already knows this is Chinese Laundry, who always seems to have a finger on the pulse of what’s hot.

Barbour

Sure, we all know the British heritage brand as being a purveyor of waxed jackets, but the company also makes the type of outdoor essential footwear—wellingtons, rain boots, and more!—that we’ll need when we make good on our resolutions to get out and about in nature this year.

Dolce Vita

You don’t need to be Italian to know what the phrase la dolce vita is all about, and this NYC brand sure knows how to make footwear for the good life. Celebrating its 20th anniversary in business this year, Dolce Vita still manages to create shoes we crave season after season.

Jeffrey Campbell

Now here’s a shoe brand who knows how to have fun! The indie L.A.-based company always keeps us on our toes (!) with its offering of flats, mules, sandals, boots, and more. Looking to get a head start on the sky scraper boot trend (as seen at Valentino Haute Couture, Marc Jacobs, and Rick Owens), look no further!

Free People

When it comes to bohemian, wanderlust-inspired fashion, Free People always comes to mind. Unsurprisingly, the brand’s in-house label, FB Collection, is on the ball with trending styles like clogs, flatforms, tourist sandals, Chelsea boots, and moccasins.

Matisse Footwear

This L.A.-based brand is no stranger to what the modern shoe lover needs—after all, they’ve been in the game for over 30 years. The company is also sustainably minded: recycled leathers and textiles are used whenever possible and most of the factories they utilize are family-owned and operated.

Superga

With Hailey Bieber as its new face, Italian brand Superga looks set to trend amongst the supermodel legions of Gen Z and Millennial fans. However, those in the know have long since looked to the brand for its iconic, made to last sneakers and plimsolls.

Zadig & Voltaire

Keen to bring a little bit of Parisian rock n’ roll to your wardrobe? Leave it to Zadig & Voltaire! We routinely look to the international brand for street-ready boot and sneaker offerings that will stand the test of time.

TOMS Footwear

If you like your footwear to have a conscience and a purpose, TOMS is the one for you. In the last 15 years, the inspiring brand has positively impacted the lives of over 100,000,000 people thanks to its one for one model (which sees one pair of shoes donated to someone in need for every pair purchased.)

TKEES

Once you’ve laid eyes on TKEES’ offering of chic and minimalist sandals, it’s hard to imagine a more aesthetically-pleasing flip flop! The small husband-and-wife-ran company is going from strength to strength and with simple, comfortable shoes that look this stylish, it’s clear to see why.

