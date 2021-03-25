Atlanta Apparel Is Back And Bigger Than Ever In April

Mark your cals and take notes: Atlanta Apparel is back from April 13-17, and it’s taking on a whole new guise! Here’s everything you need to know about the event and what’s going down ahead of the Fall ’21 season.

Firstly, the trend-driven, one stop shop marketplace has adopted a fitting new logo and tagline just in time: Connecting Culture & Commerce. This goal will come to life through a reimagined website, experiential events, storytelling, educational content, and digital integration—further cementing Atlanta Apparel as a key jewel in the national fashion crown.

“The new Atlanta Apparel logo visually fits in with the fashion-forward brands that show at our markets,” Karen Olson, IMC senior vice president of marketing and brand strategy said. “For those who know the market, the circular motif is a reminder of a market experience that is unlike any other fashion trade show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Apparel (@atlantaapparel)

The April Atlanta Apparel market sees the launch of the Fall fashions, with both temporaries and the permanent showrooms open. Ensuring even more to peruse and discover, this upcoming market is co-located with the April 2021 VOW | New World of Bridal—presenting the very best in bridal and social occasion styles.

Furthermore, this season sees the launch of Point of Purchase: a new focus on beauty products, face masks, CBD, home décor essentials, and every accessory category under the sun!

This time around marks an important push on footwear too—and after a year in slippers and house shoes, isn’t that music to your ears! Think: brands like Chinese Laundry, Barbour, Dolce Vita, Free People, Jeffery Campbell, Matisse Footwear, Superga, and Zadig & Voltaire. Stay tuned with The Daily for more details in the lead-up to the event.

Pre-register now right here. What are you waiting for!

