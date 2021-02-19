Designer Spotlight: The Claudia Li Crib Sheet

Over the next few weeks we’ll be featuring buzzy brands showing at COTERIE Digital this season. This week, it’s our turn to focus on Claudia Li, who showed her Fall collection at NYFW a few days ago. She fills us in on everything you need to know!

Founded: 2015

Creative Director: Claudia Li

Brand Vibe: It’s a LOOK

Celebrity Fans: Lady Gaga, Ava DuVernay, Issa Rae, Chrissy Teigen, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson

Fall 2021 Preview: “The collection is called “Homecoming”. It’s very prom, inspired by what I remember fashion felt like to me as a high school girl. It was dreamy, surreal, and dramatic.” Drawing references from ‘80s prom and high school nostalgia, Li incorporated signature silhouettes for fall, including the oversized neck bow on The Prom Dress, and slouchy shoulder jumpsuits and sweaters.

Memorable Moments: “Meeting Billy Porter when he came to my show.”

Instagram Handle: @ClaudiaLiOfficial

Vision Board: “World domination! In terms of fashion, of course.”

Where You Can Find It: www.claudia-li.com

What’s ahead for the brand? “Collaboration with Fruta Jewelry on a limited edition collection of headbands and earrings.”