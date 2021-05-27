Hamptons

Welcome To The Neighborhood! Inside Christian Louboutin’s First-ever Hamptons Boutique

by Freya Drohan
(Carl Timpone/BFA)

Roll out the red carpet treatment Hamptonites, shoemaker to the stars Christian Louboutin is in town for the summer. (And naturally, he’s brought his own scarlet-hued plush flooring too!) The brand has just unveiled inside its first Southampton pop-up boutique, which opened its doors this week, and it’s a stunner.

The 1,200 square foot space brings together the polished yet beachy vibe of the Hamptons with a nod to haute Parisian glam. The salon, which houses both men’s and women’s collections, is a getaway from the bustling Jobs Lane and a transporting experience—no plane ticket necessary. Inside, guests will find bespoke illustrated wallpaper created by the brand’s frequent collaborator, French artist Jean-Vincent Simonet, as well as elements that nod to the local area—fisherman ropes and striped blue details a’plenty!

(Carl Timpone/BFA)

To celebrate its premiere season Out East, nestled amongst the Spring Summer ’21 collection of raffia slides, satin mules, jewel-toned heels, and other pieces for both day and night, you’ll find exclusive styles and even creations designed specifically for the Southampton pop-up.  A three-piece capsule collection, available in July, is comprised of handcrafted flat suede espadrilles for him and her, and a soft blue edition of the woven Loubishore tote (your beach bag has never looked so chic!!).

Visit the store now on 53B Jobs Lane, Southampton, and peruse the interiors below.

 

