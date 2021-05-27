Roll out the red carpet treatment Hamptonites, shoemaker to the stars Christian Louboutin is in town for the summer. (And naturally, he’s brought his own scarlet-hued plush flooring too!) The brand has just unveiled inside its first Southampton pop-up boutique, which opened its doors this week, and it’s a stunner.

The 1,200 square foot space brings together the polished yet beachy vibe of the Hamptons with a nod to haute Parisian glam. The salon, which houses both men’s and women’s collections, is a getaway from the bustling Jobs Lane and a transporting experience—no plane ticket necessary. Inside, guests will find bespoke illustrated wallpaper created by the brand’s frequent collaborator, French artist Jean-Vincent Simonet, as well as elements that nod to the local area—fisherman ropes and striped blue details a’plenty!

To celebrate its premiere season Out East, nestled amongst the Spring Summer ’21 collection of raffia slides, satin mules, jewel-toned heels, and other pieces for both day and night, you’ll find exclusive styles and even creations designed specifically for the Southampton pop-up. A three-piece capsule collection, available in July, is comprised of handcrafted flat suede espadrilles for him and her, and a soft blue edition of the woven Loubishore tote (your beach bag has never looked so chic!!).

Visit the store now on 53B Jobs Lane, Southampton, and peruse the interiors below.

