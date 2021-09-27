Runway

Watch The Dior Spring Summer ’22 Show Live From PFW Right Here Tomorrow At 9AM EST

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
(Courtesy)

Make ours a pain au chocolat to go, we’ve a show to catch! Maria Grazia Chiuri is set to showcase her Spring Summer ’22 offering from the City of Light tomorrow morning at 9AM EST—and we’ve got your direct access right below. As Paris Fashion Week’s unrivaled elegance returns in all its glory, all eyes are on who’ll be in the Dior front row…and what they’ll be wearing.

Mark your cals accordingly!

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

