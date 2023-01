Mark your calendars to discover Dior Men Winter 2023 by Kim Jones, live from Paris today Friday, January 20 at 3PM CET. To whet your appetite, house ambassador Robert Pattinson also teased proceedings on a poetic note….. consider us intrigued!

Watch the show below:

