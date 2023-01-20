Atlanta Apparel Welcomes Six New Permanent Showrooms

Not long now! Atlanta Apparel returns from January 31-February 4. This market, Atlanta Apparel is welcoming six new permanent showrooms, which attendees should be sure to check out when they visit AmericasMart to place their buy across all categories, from accessories to outerwear. Let’s meet them!

Brad Hughes & Associates

This contemporary showroom is home to brands such as Sofia Collections, Brodie, Sachin & Babi, Spanx, Badgley Mischka, and many more. You can be assured you’ll get your fix of glam, right here.

Doug Lord Sales

Among the categories that Doug Lord Sales showroom delivers on are Athleisure, Maternity, Women’s Contemporary

Women’s Intimates, Women’s Ready to Wear/Modern, and Women’s Resort: talk about a one stop shop!

Flag and Anthem

In the women’s and men’s contemporary category, Flag and Anthem is a clothing brand with no shortage of classic staples, that have won the brand fans in Christian McCaffrey, Ryan Blaney, Eric Decker, and Jessie James Decker.

O Marché

Founded in 2003 by Lisa Ying and Bruno Peutat, O Marché offers best in class international brands such as Tricot Chic, Tara Jarmon, Vilagallo, and Adrøit Atelier.

Vigoss Denim

Offering a co-ed assortment of denim, Vigoss showroom is a must-visit for the brand’s top quality offering, which is woven from cotton imported from the US and Australia and made in the USA.

UNOde50

UNOde50 is a veritable treasure trove waiting to be discovered. With unique pieces for men and women, buyers are sure to fall deeper in love with this jewelry which is handcrafted in Spain.

