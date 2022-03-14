Watch The Alexander McQueen Runway Show Live From New York Right Here On March 15 At 6PM

It’s the most talked about show of the year—and it’s happening right on our doorstep. It’s been over two decades since the Alexander McQueen brand showed stateside, but tomorrow, Sarah Burton will unleash her inimitable sartorial magic on a runway in Brooklyn—and in front of what’s sure to be a glittering audience. Joining in from home? You can watch the Fall Winter ’22 show right here at the link below, from 6PM on Tuesday, March 15.

(McQueen shrooms > Zoom!)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.