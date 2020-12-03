Victoria Beckham Teams Up With Reebok Once Again On Sleek And Chic Collection

Consider yourself more Posh Spice than Sporty Spice? Why choose. Now you can be both, thanks to Victoria Beckham’s new collaboration with Reebok, which landed online today.

Drop Four of the joint venture combines the sportswear staples that Reebok is known and adored for, with the elegant feel of the pop star-turned-fashion force’s runway collections. In her own words, it’s “about clothes that make me feel confident, but that I don’t have to think too much about. I want true performance pieces for the gym, that have been thoughtfully and meticulously designed to be adaptable, and to move with me for all facets of my life.”

Indeed, the comprehensive capsule has it all—including a workout skirt, which we didn’t know we needed until now. VB’s favorite hues—scarlet, caramel, and burgundy—feature heavy, giving a chic new guise to Reebok’s high-tech performance silhouettes. Highlights include the logo crop top, the 7/8 logo tights with a matte finish, tote bags, sneakers, and bestsellers of drops past, including the terrycloth cowl-neck sweater. And because no East Coast woman can get through winter without a repertoire of puffers, the down-filled thermal outerwear offerings are also key.

See our picks from the collection below:

