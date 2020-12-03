Dyson, Diffusers, And Delicious Cheese: Holiday Gift Guide With Sarah Bryant

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! This holiday gifting season at The Daily, we enlisted our favorite chicsters to tell us the presents they’re giving, receiving, or just plain swooning over. Next up: Sarah Bryant, the bubbly beauty expert also known as Sarah LouWho.

Best gift you’re giving this year?

My best friend and I both over-plucked our brows back in high school, and hers never grew back. Filling in her brows is the one thing she won’t leave the house without doing so I’m gifting her microblading! Because honestly, is there anything better than waking up every morning to perfect brows? I think not.

Best gift you’re getting?

I am really hoping someone from my friends and family is reading this because I desperately want a travel charcuterie board! Putting together delicious cheese spreads is at the top of my list of micro joys and being able to take that joy on the road, say to the park or a friend’s place, would just make it that much better.

Best gift $25 and under?

A few months ago I got an amazing David Bowie mug at a boutique in Brooklyn, they later stopped carrying them so I found them online at thefound.com. The entire site is full of the cutest knick knacks and they have something for everyone!

Best gift in beauty?

Go for the Dyson! I’ve owned so, so many blow dryers in my life and none of them come close to being as miraculous as my Dyson Supersonic Dryer and Airwrap. If hair isn’t your thing, take a look at what gift sets your favorite skincare or cosmetic brand put together for the holidays. They usually have great value sets, making it the perfect time to stock up on faves or give something new a try!

Best gift in fashion?

In these colder months I swear by my Prada belt bag. It frees up my hands so that I can keep them warm in my pockets, plus it’s big enough to fit my phone, battery charger, and hand sanitizer. I prefer to wear mine across my chest for quick access to said sanitizer.

Best gift in home?

I gifted myself the Pura x Nest Holiday diffuser set from Sephora last month, and it may be my best online buy this year! It holds two fragrances that you can program and customize from the app and I especially love that Pura carries such a wide variety of scents from multiple brands. I’m already planning on switching to the Volcano scent from Capri Blue the second spring arrives.

Anything else?

Right now the most exciting things I have going is that I recently moved into and furnished my dream apartment in Williamsburg! And in between creating beauty tutorials, I’ve started taking hypnosis clients regularly. My hypnosis sessions specialize in building self worth and easing anxiety, so it has been an incredibly rewarding experience.

