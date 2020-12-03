Zadig & Voltaire Launch Collaboration With L.A. Dance Project

Zadig & Voltaire has launched its first collaboration with Benjamin Millepied’s famed L.A. Dance Project. The project consists of 17 pieces which went live today.

The pieces in the collection, which includes joggers, leg warmers, and sweaters, range in price between $98 to $428 and are available for purchase on zadigetvoltaire.com now.

The collaboration is the latest initiative from Zadig & Voltaire in support of the arts; a particularly important area this year as the brand endeavored to financially support creatives close to their heart. Earlier this year, Zadig’s CEO Chris Tate told The Daily how keen he was to work with Millepied and the group: “Benjamin has had a long relationship with [artistic director] Cecilia Bonstrom; they’ve done collaborations in Kyoto and Paris. I wanted to get involved, so I joined the board. It’s been a tough time for them as they can’t engage in live performances with all the restrictions, which is how they raise money. We’ve raised a good amount of money through social media collaborations and the T-shirt we designed for them.”

Since its inception in 2012, the L.A. Dance Project has fulfilled its aim to inspire, create, educate, and change perspectives through its performances and collaborations with museums, community programming, and other institutions.

See pieces from the full collection below and shop the rest online now:

