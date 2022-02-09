News

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Lovey-Dovey Jewelry Picks Under $1,000

by Julia Oakes
Calling all last-minute shoppers! Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which means it’s time load up your shopping carts with sparkly gems for all the special someones in your life. Whether you’re shopping for a sister, mama, best friend or indulging for yourself (we sure are!), there’s something for everyone on this sub $1,000 list. Scroll for heart-eyes!

Drop Earrings, $585, Monbouquette

(Courtesy Monbouquette)

Gold-dipped Quartz Necklace, $750, Larkspur & Hawk

(Courtesy Larkspur & Hawk)

Candy Heart Earrings, $696, Bea Bongiasca

(Courtesy Bea Bongiasca)

Pearl Strand Bracelet, $590, Brilliant Earth

(Courtesy Brilliant Earth)

2 Diamond Initials Necklace, $810, Bychari

(Courtesy Bychari)

Pavé Diamond Thin Dôme Ring, $850, Mejuri

(Courtesy Mejuri)

Round Brilliant Diamond Stud Earrings, $925, Kwiat

(Courtesy Kwiat)

Rose Quartz Cora Pendant, $758, Grace Lee

(Grace Lee)

Forever Bracelet, $650, Edward Avedis

(Courtesy Edward Avedis)

Letter Diamond Huggy Earring, $500, Alison Lou

(Courtesy Alison Lou)

Rose Gold Pink Tourmaline Ring, $670, Ounce of Salt

(Courtesy Ounce of Salt)

Rose Gold Blue Sapphire Mini Heart Charm, $975, Walters Faith

(Courtesy Walter’s Faith)

Vermeil Locket Pink Rose Quartz, $775, Monica Rich Kosann

(Courtesy Monica Rich Kosann)

Sterling Silver Bangle with Colored Sapphires, $875, Jane Bartel

(Courtesy Jane Bartel)

Black Onyx Heart Pendant, $735, Elizabeth Moore

(Courtesy Elizabeth Moore)

Lumière Cigar Band, $920, Devereux

(Courtesy Devereux)

Custom “You Are My Sunshine” Necklace with Diamond, $650, Logan Hollowell

(Courtesy Logan Hollowell)

Heart Motif Studs, $650, Sorellina

(Courtesy Sorellina)

Bloom Ring, $650, Fade to Black

(Courtesy Fade to Black)

Floating Yellow Sapphire Earring, $900, Anita Ko

(Courtesy Anita Ko)

Black Diamond Dagger Ring, $900, Rachel Katz

(Courtesy Rachel Katz)

Heart on a Sleeve Bracelet, $650, Poesy NYC

(Courtesy Poesy NYC)

