Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Lovey-Dovey Jewelry Picks Under $1,000

Calling all last-minute shoppers! Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which means it’s time load up your shopping carts with sparkly gems for all the special someones in your life. Whether you’re shopping for a sister, mama, best friend or indulging for yourself (we sure are!), there’s something for everyone on this sub $1,000 list. Scroll for heart-eyes!

Drop Earrings, $585, Monbouquette

Candy Heart Earrings, $696, Bea Bongiasca

Pearl Strand Bracelet, $590, Brilliant Earth

2 Diamond Initials Necklace, $810, Bychari

Pavé Diamond Thin Dôme Ring, $850, Mejuri

Round Brilliant Diamond Stud Earrings, $925, Kwiat

Rose Quartz Cora Pendant, $758, Grace Lee

Forever Bracelet, $650, Edward Avedis

Letter Diamond Huggy Earring, $500, Alison Lou

Rose Gold Pink Tourmaline Ring, $670, Ounce of Salt

Rose Gold Blue Sapphire Mini Heart Charm, $975, Walters Faith

Vermeil Locket Pink Rose Quartz, $775, Monica Rich Kosann

Sterling Silver Bangle with Colored Sapphires, $875, Jane Bartel

Black Onyx Heart Pendant, $735, Elizabeth Moore

Lumière Cigar Band, $920, Devereux

Custom “You Are My Sunshine” Necklace with Diamond, $650, Logan Hollowell

Heart Motif Studs, $650, Sorellina

Bloom Ring, $650, Fade to Black

Floating Yellow Sapphire Earring, $900, Anita Ko

Black Diamond Dagger Ring, $900, Rachel Katz

Heart on a Sleeve Bracelet, $650, Poesy NYC

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.