Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Lovey-Dovey Jewelry Picks Under $1,000

Calling all last-minute shoppers! Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which means it’s time load up your shopping carts with sparkly gems for all the special someones in your life. Whether you’re shopping for a sister, mama, best friend or indulging for yourself (we sure are!), there’s something for everyone on this sub $1,000 list. Scroll for heart-eyes!
Drop Earrings, $585, Monbouquette
Gold-dipped Quartz Necklace, $750, Larkspur & Hawk
Candy Heart Earrings, $696, Bea Bongiasca
Pearl Strand Bracelet, $590, Brilliant Earth
2 Diamond Initials Necklace, $810, Bychari
Pavé Diamond Thin Dôme Ring, $850, Mejuri
Round Brilliant Diamond Stud Earrings, $925, Kwiat
Rose Quartz Cora Pendant, $758, Grace Lee
Forever Bracelet, $650, Edward Avedis
Letter Diamond Huggy Earring, $500, Alison Lou
Rose Gold Pink Tourmaline Ring, $670, Ounce of Salt
Rose Gold Blue Sapphire Mini Heart Charm, $975, Walters Faith
Vermeil Locket Pink Rose Quartz, $775, Monica Rich Kosann
Sterling Silver Bangle with Colored Sapphires, $875, Jane Bartel
Black Onyx Heart Pendant, $735, Elizabeth Moore
Lumière Cigar Band, $920, Devereux
Custom “You Are My Sunshine” Necklace with Diamond, $650, Logan Hollowell
Heart Motif Studs, $650, Sorellina
Bloom Ring, $650, Fade to Black
Floating Yellow Sapphire Earring, $900, Anita Ko
Black Diamond Dagger Ring, $900, Rachel Katz
Heart on a Sleeve Bracelet, $650, Poesy NYC
