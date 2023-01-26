Givenchy’s Spring Summer ’23 campaign stars Gigi Hadid, Selena Forrest, and more

Today, Givenchy presented its advertising campaign for the new season, which also encompasses its first menswear-focused series too. Photographed by the house’s creative director Matthew M. Williams, the menswear campaign was shot in New York City and features Jamaican music star Alkaline. As for the global Spring Summer ’23 womenswear ads, familiar faces Gigi Hadid, Selena Forrest, and Luna Passos star in a series of portraits captured by Heji Shin and styled by the OG, Carine Roitfeld, showcasing ready to wear focuses for the season, as well as the Voyou handbag and the new Gil-Cut sunglasses. Catch a glimpse, below.

BOSS drops new campaign

Hours after announcing it’s heading to Miami for a runway show on March 15, BOSS dropped a star-studded Spring Summer ’23 campaign. With the mantra ‘Be Your Own BOSS’ front and center, the campaign enlists six talents: Naomi Campbell, Colombian singer Maluma, Gigi Hadid, South Korean actor Lee Minho, next-generation Italian TikTok creator Khaby Lame, and Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini. Captured by photographer Mikael Jansson, the idea was to depict each of the names with an image of their childhood self, in a bid to show the struggles they overcame to be their own BOSS. You’ve likely seen the campaign all over your feeds too, with various celebrities (Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled, Bella Thorne, Stella Maxwell, Macaulay Culkin, Christina Ricci), athletes, and influencers also partaking in an additional social campaign.

PUMA and June Ambrose release first co-branded collaboration, Keeping Score

PUMA’s creative director June Ambrose today revealed what she’s been cooking up for the lifestyle brand: a co-branded collaboration titled Keeping Score. With women at the forefront, and a call to them to remember their wins, the offering’s first drop features ten pieces (another ten will follow) of footwear, apparel, and accessories in a burgundy and blue palette. Known for the inimitably cool styling, Ambrose looked to the early days of her career and her for the streetwear-inspired line, which includes a breakaway maxi skirt, reversible shorts, colorblock leggings, a ‘Calling All Shots’ tee, a balaclava, oversized hoodie, and new versions of PUMA’s Ralph Sampson and Prevail sneakers.select retailers. Items range from $30-$200. Shop it now!

Loewe releases Howl’s Moving Castle collab

The LOEWE x Howl’s Moving Castle collection is here, accompanied by a Juergen Teller-lensed, smile-inducing campaign starring brand muse Taylor Russell, Rianne Van Rompaey, Oliver O’Sullivan, Hyunji Shin…and a sheep! The collection features the 2004 Japanese fantasy film’s protagonists Sophie, Howl, Calcifer, as well as Markl, Heen, Turnip Head, and the Witch of the Waste animated across clothing and accessories, including new iterations of the Puzzle, Flamenco, Hammock, Amazona, Luna, and Bracelet pouch. Fire demon Calcifer also inspires a smokey new scented candle in the LOEWE Home Scents range (clever!). Designer Jonathan Anderson said he looked at this capsule, inspired by one of his favorite Miyazaki creations, as “not as an escape, but as a different outlook.” He added: “The world we are living in needs a counteract …fantasies create alternative realities and see the world in a different way.” The LOEWE x Howl’s Moving Castle collection launches on February 2.

Inside Julia Fox’s very normal New York City apartment

Amid a sea of entirely 1% home tours on Architectural Digest, we bring to you: Julia Fox’s delightfully chaotic abode. The actress and internet personality is the first to admit she never thought she’d turn the camera lens on her apartment, but boy are we glad she did. From the shoeboxes in the kitchen to a cluttered hall and umm, even a mystery mouse, it’s a refreshing look at what a regular-schmegular Manhattan apartment is like. Even if you are one of the most prominent names in the zeitgeist right now! Pull up a chair and watch it below.

@juliafox Come with me on a very underwhelming apartment tour! also to clarify I have only ONE mouse and he’s cute 🥰 ♬ original sound – Julia fox

The seventh annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show will be held on Wednesday, February 1st at Moonlight Studio

The Blue Jacket Fashion Show is back! The annual runway show to promote prostate cancer awareness will be held next week with a stellar list of participants. Mario Cantone. CNN’s Don Lemon, Scientist Bill Nye, chef Marcus Samuelsson, Alex Lundqvist, Carlos Greer, and more will be walking the runway in reimagined blue jacket looks from Thom Browne, Tommy Hilfiger, Ben Sherman, Men’s Wearhouse, and more.

This year, for the first time as part of this event, community members, event participants, and guests will be able to be screened for prostate cancer with a quick and easy prostate-specific antigen test provided by Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. The screening will be available from 8:00am – 11:00 pmoutside of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture and then again at the Moonlight Studios at 330 Hudson St, New York, NY from 2:00pmET – 4:30pm.

The show is sponsored by Janssen Oncology, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, the show benefits nonprofit advocacy group ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer.

Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan announces a new suiting program with Men’s Wearhouse

Men’s Wearhouse announced this week the launch of the Michael Strahan Custom Made to Measure Suiting Program, the latest news in their partnership with Michael Strahan. Every Men’s Wearhouse location nationwide will have a team of expert tailors available to guide clients through their fitting, with the ability to personalize every element of their suit using a co-create Custom Builder App.

“Since joining forces in 2020, our partnership with Men’s Wearhouse has always been about taking the Michael

Strahan™ lifestyle brand to the next level,” Strahan said in a statement. “Together, we’ve brought elevated styles to Men’s Wearhouse shoppers nationwide, and now we’re creating first-class and inclusive experiences for all customers, of all body types, to seamlessly create their own made-to-measure suit. We hand-picked a selection of exceptional stretch fabrics and bold prints based on the suits I wear that always provide me with comfort and confidence in the moments that matter on and off camera.”

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.