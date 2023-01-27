This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Jenny Stevens is now opinion editor at The Guardian.

2. Margaret Sullivan is now a weekly columnist at The Guardian.

3. Donald Kohler is now president of Calvin Klein Americas.

4. John E. Koryl is now CEO at The RealReal.

5. Nikki Mirsaeid is now creative director of partnerships at Highsnobiety.

6. John Gerard McCarthy is now director, VIP services at Karla Otto.

7. Genesis Lozano is now account manager at Amalia Consulting.

8. RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Shea Couleé and Sony Music Entertainment have launched a new weekly podcast called, It’s Giving Fashion. The first episode is out now.

9. KCD is now representing Aquazurra.

10. Derris is now representing Rhode Skincare.

11. Jennifer Cox PR is now representing Paloma Barceló.

12. Lucky Chalm is now representing Asta Resort.

13. ICR is now representing VRAI.

14. Foundation now represents Naturopathica, Oak Essentials, and good light.

15. Odyssey PR is now representing ManukaRx, GNTL Skin, and Ottlite.

16. CMM is now representing The Face Shop.

17. Max McCormack Marketing & Communications is now representing Piaget.

18. Kristjana Hillberg is now representing wearwell.

19. Bridge PR is now representing Karissa Bodnar and Thrive Causemetics.

20. Good Apple PR is now representing Diggs.

