Victoria’s Secret celebrates campaign stars Devyn Garcia and Candice Huffine

On the top floor of the Victoria’s Secret Fifth Avenue flagship, creators, editors, and models joined hosts Devyn Garcia and Candice Huffine last night to fête the lingerie brand’s Valentine’s Day campaign and collection. Dressed in suitably romantic and sizzling pieces from the offering, the duo were joined by the likes of Olivia Ponton, Ciara Miller, Jessica Wang, Tefi Pessoa, Brooks Nader, Grace Ann Nader, Sarah Jane Nader, and Georgina Burke for the intimate ‘Victoria’s Secret After Dark’ soirée. Attendees also enjoyed manis provided by Chillhouse, tarot card readings by Adama Sesay, and embroidery on their gifted silk robes by Victoria Adrian. Take a peak at who was there, below:

Images: Getty

Paris Hilton announces first child

Congrats are in order for Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, who have welcomed a son born via surrogate. While the heiress and entrepreneur, 41, had been vocal about her plans to become a mom, sharing snippets of her IVF journey since marrying Reum in November 2021, the couple had not announced that they were expecting. Confirming the news to People, Hilton said: “It’s always been my dream to be a mother, and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together, and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.” She also shared a sweet photo on Instagram holding her son’s hand, whose name is not public yet, which quickly racked up over 1.2 million likes within hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

What Leandra Medine Cohen did next…

Man Repeller founder and aughts-era street style fixture Leandra Medine Cohen has launched a new website, Cafe Leandra. The shopping site, powered by affiliate links as opposed to being a standalone e-commerce destination, is divided into LMC-approved categories, including ‘Shoes You Can Walk In,’ ‘Jewelry You Never Take Off,’ ‘Cozy Clothes,’ and ‘Going Out (For Dinner)’ as opposed to traditional product-based separation. There’s also an abundance of style content penned by Medine Cohen, to satiate those who missed the voice of her blog-turned-media company. (ICYMI: the site wound down editorial operations in October 2020, after its founder “stepped back” in June 2020 over reports of a racist work place culture.) Medine Cohen announced the launch today, explaining that her personal style-focused Substack newsletter The Cereal Aisle will still exist separately and arrive to subscribers twice a week. Tomorrow, from 4-7PM, Medine Cohen plans to also host a clothing sale at Club Vintage, with proceeds going to NYC women’s shelter, Win.

BOSS reveals Spring Summer ’23 will take place in Miami

Mark your cals! BOSS is heading to Miami for a see now, buy now Spring Summer ’23 runway show on March 15. On the hells of its Spring Summer ’22 collection outing in Dubai, the brand will once again invite media, creators, talent, and VIPs for the live runway show to add to the global digital buzz.

