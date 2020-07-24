News

Troy Young Resigns as President of Hearst Magazines

by Eddie Roche
written by Eddie Roche
Troy Young (Hearst), Hearst Tower (Shutterstock)

Troy Young is out as president of Hearst Magazines after an explosive New York Times investigation this week accused him of sexist, racist, and lewd remarks. Some of the allegations in the story included Young emailing pornography to former Town & Country editor Jay Fielden as well as several accusations of sexual harassment.

Hearst Corp. CEO Steve Swartz told staffers in a brief memo yesterday that Young was no longer with the company. “Dear Colleagues,” he wrote, “Troy Young and I have agreed that it is in the best interest of all of us that he resign his position as president of Hearst Magazines, effective immediately.”

Young joined Hearst in 2013 and was promoted to president in 2018.  This week he wrote a to staffers addressing The Times report. “I recognize that the incidents cited in the NYT article are particularly offensive to women and I want to make clear they do not represent who I am as a person nor do they reflect some of the most important relationships in my life … I am sorry and committed to the work I need to do here,” Young wrote.

No replacement has been named.

Eddie Roche is the Deputy Editor of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood

