Daily Media: 17 Moves To Discuss from Maison Margiela, Tapestry, The NY Times, and More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week!

1. Elsa Hosk is now represented by CAA.

2. Meredith Kopit Levien is now CEO at The New York Times.

3. Gianfranco Gianangeli is now chief executive officer at Maison Margiela.

4. Jide Zeitlin, CEO of Tapestry, has resigned.

5. Bali Barret, creative director of the women’s product universe, at Hermes has designed.

6. Ellen Shultz is now chief people officer at Rent the Runway.

7. Larry Steinberg is now chief technology officer at Rent the Runway.

8. Amy Montagne is now vice president and general manager of men’s at Nike.

9. Whitney Malkiel is now vice president and general manager of women’s at Nike.

10. McCallester Dowers is now vice president and general manager of kids at Nike.

11. Ed Record is now chief financial officer at Hudson Bay.

Plus!

12. ZOÏ Agency is now repesenting ROOM 502, a new brand by Sophie Theallet and her partner Steve Francoeur.

13. TCS is now representing Iconic London.

14. Lynette Nicole PR is now representing SuperFast for media relations and William Gaunitz, WTS for media and influencer relations.

15. Leapfrog PR is now representing Pamela Munson.

16. Wetherly Group is now representing Le Jean and Emilie Heathe.

17. PR Lab public relations is now representing Inex Gear.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

