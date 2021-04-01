Top 7 Luxury Watch Brands To Look For In 2021

Although smartphones today have an inbuilt clock system that you can check whenever you want, nothing can compare to the elegance of time telling tool right at your wrist. Luxury timepieces are not only a fashion accessory, but they are an emotional investment. An investment for future generations who will love as much as you did, wearing a premium timepiece. No matter how fast the trends change, luxury watches are designed to never go out of style. If you are looking to buy a luxury timepiece this year, keep reading to discover the most popular watch brands that are worth investing.

Rolex

When speaking about luxury watch brands, the one name that pops up immediately is Rolex. As one of the most loved luxury watch brands, Rolex combines extreme durability and precision technology with classic design. They are built to last in some of the harshest conditions. Available in a range of colors and sizes, a Rolex watch is just right, whether you wish to wear at work or an evening party. Their finely-tune craftsmanship and watchmaking skills have gotten them to the position they are today.

Vivienne Westwood

Vivienne Westwood is a renowned label in the fashion world for manufacturing some of the most elegant timepieces down history lane. Every iconic Vivienne Westwood watch is the combination of luxury fabrics, chic patterns and eccentric style. Featuring patterned textured faces, royal symbols, gold plating, premium materials, unique dials and dangling charms, no matter which Vivienne Westwood watch you choose, they are designed to thrill you to pieces.

Cartier

While Cartier is best known for producing Panthere jewelry and love bracelets, the luxury brand has also created many quintessential timepieces. One of their most famous watches, Tank Watch, which was designed by Louis Carter, became an instant classic, and has been worn by a number of A-listers. Since then Cartier has grown exponentially to become one of the most celebrated watch brands in the market.

Montblanc

Montblanc, which means ‘White Mountain,’ the highest range in the Alps, is unarguably one of the luxury European brands in the world. The luxury watch house maintains a balance between tradition and modernity, and blending technical precision with sporty details. Whether you are after smartwatch, automatic watch, or quartz models, this brand has something for every style and personality. Their collection also includes classic 60s style watches to futuristic Timewalker.

Audemars Piguet

Audemars Piguet is the brainchild of two friends who made a history by changing the direction of sustainability of the luxury watch by launching Royal Oak design. The iconic piece adorned with non-precious metal and stainless steel casing made a more feasible solution, making Audemars Piguet a leader in the luxury watch industry. For over a century, the brand has come up with inventive horological masterpieces, and their underwater edition Royal Oak Offshore further cemented Audemars Piguet as one of the highly regarded watchmaking companies in the world.

Harry Winston

Started back in 1932, Harry Winston quickly set the standard for Fashion watches offering an ultimate collection of luxury watches and fine jewelry. Every timepiece created at Harry Winston represents the time in the most elegant way. Their newly launched Kaleidoscope collection features stunning colors and designs that are only found within the Kaleidoscope. They speak the original ethos of Harry Winston, ‘Let gems speak for themselves’. Any exceptional creation you buy from Harry Winston will make you experience nothing but pure luxury.

Vacheron Constantin

Vacheron Constantin is one of the oldest Swiss watchmakers in the industry, with the history dating back to 1755. Over the decades, the brand has consistently maintained their audacity in a truly graceful way. Even today, the brand continues to manufacture luxury timepieces that are worn by many prominent figures. Their watches are said to showcase extensive complications, bringing hundreds years of watchmaking history.

Luxury watches are more than just a status symbol. It conveys people that you believe in sentimental investments. It tells that you believe in passing a piece of history to your descendants. It shows the world that you value time, cherish time and treasure every moment of your life.

Presented by: NVC Media Point