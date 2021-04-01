Chic Report

Wait, What?! Velveeta Cheese Launches Skincare Line

Velveeta, the beloved cheese product that tastes like the quintessential American cheese, is branching out into a new territory. The brand just announced the launch of  V by Velveeta Skincare, which includes a daily moisturizer, night cream, and renewal serum. Our only question: is this real life?

According to a press release, “V by Velveetathe newest iteration of indulgent skincare to help you discover your skin’s natural, creamy complexion. Its products are inspired by the unmatchable creaminess of Velveeta liquid gold, and have been meticulously designed to make your skin feel smooth, hydrated and moisturized.”

The new line of products was endorsed by Dr. Shah aka @dermdoctor on TikTok yesterday:

@dermdoctor

New Velveeta Skincare! Not available yet & I’m first to review! @cheesy_velveeta #AD #VbyVelveeta

♬ SAVE ME – Ben Garlock

The brand is also promoting the new endeavor with a splashy “Indulge Your Indulgences” ad with an homage to allergy medication advertisements.

The line is available worldwide now through the end of April Fools. Got ya!!!

