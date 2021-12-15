Chic Report

The Daily Gift Guide: Splurge-worthy Jewels

by Freya Drohan
Behind on your holiday shopping? We’re right there with you! Luckily for you, we’ve mined the web to find the ultimate in extravaganzah! Santa could never……

Sugar cane diamond ring, price upon request, Thelma West 

Hex hoops, approx. $4,475, Harvey Owen 

Pink sapphire honey heart gypsy ring, $4,200, Deborah Pagani 

La Stelle tarot card, from $17,500, Sorellina

Art Deco emerald ring set, $3.495, Fade to Black

Tiered drop earrings, $8,700, Emily P Wheeler 

Single serpent ear cuff, $5,850, Nak Armstrong 

Constellation ring, $2,800, Neptune Jewels 

Fine feather bolo lariat, $23,140, Ilene Joy 

Clarinet climber earrings, $1,400, Edward Avedis

Orb bracelet, $2,245, Jolly Bijou

 

Hazel earrings, $11,000, Future Fortune 

Beaty back diamond serpent cuff, $1,225, Poesy NYC

Eternal cloud pavé ring, $10,200, Katkim

Atlas diamond choker, $55,600, Anita Ko

Cora double-sided pendant on O bracelet, $1,680, Grace Lee

Estrela rhodium-dipped multi-stone earrings, $2,845, Larkspur & Hawk

Sabre hero large charm with diamonds in 14k gold, approx. $12,675, Robinson Pelham

18k yellow gold with a 25ct Muzo emerald, $180,000, Wildredo Rosado x Muzo Emerald Colombia

 

Aquamarine and blue topaz origami hoops, $15,620, Katherine Jetter

Equator sapphire bubble 18K gold ring, $4,650, RENNA

Bib necklace in 18k yellow gold with diamonds, $59,000, Trio By AME

Multi-shape diamond and rose gold earrings, $4,700, Rachel Katz

Saxon jumbo chain link diamond toggle bracelet in 18k gold, $18,750, Walters Faith

Hand-crafted Qamar pendant in 18k gold, $3,990, L’Atelier Nabar 

Cartier Tank Americaine yellow gold diamond ladies watch, $8,990, Swiss Watch Expo

Jumbo multi-faceted diamond ring, $2,195, EF Collective

 

18k hoop earrings with diamond accents, $4,300, Kwiat

Love & Resilience, oversized mixed clip story, $25,355, Foundrae

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions.

