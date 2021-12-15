The Daily Gift Guide: Splurge-worthy Jewels

Behind on your holiday shopping? We’re right there with you! Luckily for you, we’ve mined the web to find the ultimate in extravaganzah! Santa could never……
Sugar cane diamond ring, price upon request, Thelma West
Hex hoops, approx. $4,475, Harvey Owen
Pink sapphire honey heart gypsy ring, $4,200, Deborah Pagani
La Stelle tarot card, from $17,500, Sorellina
Art Deco emerald ring set, $3.495, Fade to Black
Tiered drop earrings, $8,700, Emily P Wheeler
Single serpent ear cuff, $5,850, Nak Armstrong
Constellation ring, $2,800, Neptune Jewels
Fine feather bolo lariat, $23,140, Ilene Joy
Clarinet climber earrings, $1,400, Edward Avedis
Orb bracelet, $2,245, Jolly Bijou
Hazel earrings, $11,000, Future Fortune
Beaty back diamond serpent cuff, $1,225, Poesy NYC
Eternal cloud pavé ring, $10,200, Katkim
Atlas diamond choker, $55,600, Anita Ko
Cora double-sided pendant on O bracelet, $1,680, Grace Lee
Estrela rhodium-dipped multi-stone earrings, $2,845, Larkspur & Hawk
Sabre hero large charm with diamonds in 14k gold, approx. $12,675, Robinson Pelham
18k yellow gold with a 25ct Muzo emerald, $180,000, Wildredo Rosado x Muzo Emerald Colombia
Aquamarine and blue topaz origami hoops, $15,620, Katherine Jetter
Equator sapphire bubble 18K gold ring, $4,650, RENNA
Bib necklace in 18k yellow gold with diamonds, $59,000, Trio By AME
Multi-shape diamond and rose gold earrings, $4,700, Rachel Katz
Saxon jumbo chain link diamond toggle bracelet in 18k gold, $18,750, Walters Faith
Hand-crafted Qamar pendant in 18k gold, $3,990, L’Atelier Nabar
Cartier Tank Americaine yellow gold diamond ladies watch, $8,990, Swiss Watch Expo
Jumbo multi-faceted diamond ring, $2,195, EF Collective
18k hoop earrings with diamond accents, $4,300, Kwiat
Love & Resilience, oversized mixed clip story, $25,355, Foundrae
