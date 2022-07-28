Three IMC Apparel Events Come Together To Make Atlanta Apparel’s August Edition The Largest Sourcing Event Of The Year

Stop what you’re doing right now and book a one-way ticket to Atlanta because, from August 1 to 6, three IMC apparel events are joining forces to make the largest sourcing event of the year. That’s right! IMC is planning to use every inch of AmericasMart Atlanta Building 3 with the overlap of three apparel sourcing markets: Atlanta Apparel, World of Prom & Social Occasion, and VOW Bridal & Formal Atlanta. This means that, for its August edition, Atlanta Apparel will present over 1,500 brands in over 400 temporary exhibits and 450 permanent showrooms across general apparel and accessories with a seasonal focus on Holiday, Resort and Children’s categories.

“August is the time for our buyers to source a bit of everything: Holiday, Immediates, Resort, Children’s, Prom, Bridal and more,” said IMC senior vice president of apparel Caron Stover. “All 14 floors of AmericasMart Atlanta Building 3 will be open for business and both buyers and exhibitors are ready for Atlanta’s largest apparel sourcing event of the year.”

Of course, there will be several notable exhibitors for the Holiday, Resort and Mommy & Me categories including Crave Candle Company; Beauty Stash LLC; TRVL Design by ID Accessories INC.; Gretchen Scott Designs; Michelle McDowell; Charleston Shoe Co; Johnnie-O; Lullabuy Set; Mayoral; Little English; and more.

Brands will also be showcasing for World of Prom & Social Occasion, VOW Bridal & Formal: Exhibitors, Events and Amenities. These will include, MNM Couture; Andrea & Leo Couture; Sherri Hill; Jovani; Portia & Scarlett; Faviana; La Femme; Ragazza; Casablanca; Justin Alexander; and Morilee by Madeline Gardner, among others.

Beyond the market experience, the August edition will also feature educational seminars, parties, and buyer amenities. This line-up of social events includes a market kickoff party featuring a Live Model Presentation showcasing 10 trends on August 2 at 6:00 p.m., as well as Mid-Day Soirée events every day.

For more intel and to register, click here. See you in Atlanta!

Five brands to note showing with World of Prom & Social Occasion

Sherri Hill

If you’re in the market for a fabulous, glitzy gown, then look no further than Sherri Hill. This long-standing formalwear brand has every and any dress you would ever need to make a glamorous statement at your next big event.

Jovani

This much-loved formal wear brand perfectly combines high-octane glamor with unique silhouettes to help you stand out at any and all formal functions. So, next time you need to look red carpet-ready, take a look at Jovani’s extensive and glitzy offerings.

La Femme

La Femme is your one-stop-shop for all things classic and glamorous. Their extensive selection of formal gowns pays homage to timeless, simple styles that would be perfect for any number of elevated social gatherings.

Mon Cheri

This bridal brand has everything you need to make your ceremony as glamorous as possible. With glitzy wedding dresses, mother of the bride dresses, and bridesmaids dresses in a variety of styles and shades, there is really something for everyone.

House of Wu

House of Wu is the perfect shop for all of your wedding dress needs. With a wide variety of timeless wedding dresses and bridesmaids dresses, it will no-doubt have something to fit your wedding day vision.

