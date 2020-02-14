NYC and LA Lit Up Last Night With A-List Parties

Check out pics and recaps from all of the chicest fashion fêtes below! And make sure to email us at events@chicreport.com for editorial coverage consideration.

Thursday, February 13

The Times of Bill Cunningham Screening

M•A•C and Nordstrom, with the Cinema Society and the CFDA, hosted a special screening of The Times of Bill Cunningham, a documentary about the famed street style photographer’s life. Guests included director Mark Bozek and Bill Cunningham’s niece, Trish Simonson. Also in attendance were Steven Kolb, Carol Alt, Pat Cleveland, Ruben Toledo, Andrew Saffir, Suzanne Bartsch, Jordan Roth, Theodora Richards, Tony Danza, Carole Radziwill, Frederique Van Der Wal, Fern Mallis, Tonne Goodman, Chloe Gosselin, Batsheva Hay, and Aurora James. An after-party was also thrown at Bistrot Leo.

Drew Elliott, M•A•C Cosmetics global creative director, said: “M•A•C Cosmetics is honored to celebrate Bill Cunningham who is such a legend. He’s an important person who understood diversity and through his lens cared about who was bringing style no matter who you were or what your background was. He is a true icon with an amazing legacy.”

BYREDO Opens First West Coast Location

The European luxury brand celebrated the launch of its boutique on Melrose Avenue with a cocktail party hosted by founder and creative director Ben Gorham. Notable attendees included Kate Bosworth, Rosie Huntington Whiteley, Jason Statham, Shay Mitchell, Jen Atkin, Alex Israel, Snoh Aalegra, Lykke Li, Christine Centenera, and Sir John.

Birkenstock and MatchesFashion Launch Collection

Birkenstock and MatchesFashion celebrated the launch of the first 1774 collection with stylist Leslie Fremar at Frieze Los Angeles. Among those in attendance were Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Jeremy Scott, Jonathan Saunders, Nicola Peltz, Rashida Jones, Usher, and Alfie Allen.





André Balazs’ Frieze LA Celebration

Hotelier and restaurateur André Balazs hosted his second annual celebration to kick off Frieze Los Angeles with White Cube at Chateau Marmont. The party drew a crowd including Usher, Diplo, Beck, Jamie xx, Caitriona Balge, Lykke Li, Evan Ross, Balthazar Getty, Tali Lennox, Hari Nef, Djuna Bel, Jefferson Hack, Lisa Love, and Luka Sabbat.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.