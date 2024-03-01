The Riviera Maya EDITION Opens Stunning New Hotel In Mexico

It didn’t take much convincing to get a slew of extremely attractive people to head to Kanai in Mexico for the opening celebrations of the spectacular new Riviera Maya EDITION hotel. For the brand’s first venture in the Caribbean, they rolled out the red carpet for parties, dinners, and experience for their VIPS, who came from around the world. Guests included Alessandra Ambrosio, Karrueche Tran, Lucien Laviscount, Wallette Watson, Moses Sumney, Prabal Gurung, Luar’s Raul Lopez, Wallis Day, Sophie Sumner, Lucas Castellani , Mia Moretti, RJ King, Dejan Obradovic, Brooke Wise, Adelina Novak, Phillip Picardi, Rúrik Gíslason, Georgia Sumner, Nick Wooster, Ashley Haas, The EDITION’s Frank Roberts, and more.

To commemorate the launch, the resort opened its doors on Saturday night to hundreds of locals for a surprise fireworks display and beach performance by Kaytranada, with additional sets from DJs Mia Moretti and Ruckus that went into the wee hours of the morning. Throughout the launch, guests experienced the resort’s eight food and beverage options from renowned chefs Tomaìs Bermuìdez and Francisco “Paco” Ruano. They also checked out the hotel’s private floating pier, a breathtaking lagoon-sized pool, treatments from The Spa, and a visit to a local cenote.

Situated on a 620-acre nature reserve with two miles of pristine white-sand beaches, the hotel is the brainchild of industry legend Ian Schrager and is the 18th EDITION worldwide. The property features interiors by Ian Schrager Company in collaboration with architecture and design firm Rockwell Group and architecture by Edmonds International.

There are 182 guest rooms, including 30 suites, all with spacious terraces, some with plunge pools. The rooms are a chic, minimalist dream, following the ethos of the EDITION brand. There’s also a stunning 27,000 square foot Sky Rooftop Villa, one of the largest hotels suites in the world, which features a a semi-Olympic infinity swimming pool.

“People come to Mexico, they want to feel like they’re in Mexico,” Schrager says. Mission accomplished!

Images: Getty Images/Courtesy

