Awards season is wrapping up, but stars gave us our fashion fix by donning expressive ensembles for the Independent Spirit Awards last night. The last stop before the Academy Awards, ‘the Spirits’ recognize the best independent films of the year—and this year’s ceremony was particularly notable, as it was also celebrating television for the first time. Ranging from utterly royal corsetry to sharp suiting, read on for more stunning looks from the virtual red carpet.
Elle Fanning in custom Vivienne Westwood
Shira Haas in Miu Miu
Viola Davis in custom Loewe, VRAM, and MISHO jewelry
Emerald Fennell in 16 Arlington, Roger Vivier, and Theo Fennell jewelry
Papaa Essiedu in Prada
Renee Zellweger in Alexandre Vauthier, Jimmy Choo, and David Webb jewelry
Michaela Coel
Carey Mulligan in Prada
Weruche Opia
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Julia Garner in Prada and David Webb jewelry
