Awards season is wrapping up, but stars gave us our fashion fix by donning expressive ensembles for the Independent Spirit Awards last night. The last stop before the Academy Awards, ‘the Spirits’ recognize the best independent films of the year—and this year’s ceremony was particularly notable, as it was also celebrating television for the first time. Ranging from utterly royal corsetry to sharp suiting, read on for more stunning looks from the virtual red carpet.

Elle Fanning in custom Vivienne Westwood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning)

Shira Haas in Miu Miu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shira Haas (@shirahaas)

Viola Davis in custom Loewe, VRAM, and MISHO jewelry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Stewart 🐯🎈🈹🍸 (@elizabethstewart1)

Emerald Fennell in 16 Arlington, Roger Vivier, and Theo Fennell jewelry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colomba Giacomini (@c_giacomini)

Papaa Essiedu in Prada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK THOMPSON (@nickthompsonstudio)

Renee Zellweger in Alexandre Vauthier, Jimmy Choo, and David Webb jewelry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Petra Flannery (@petraflannery)

Michaela Coel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The British Blacklist (@thebritishblacklist)

Carey Mulligan in Prada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicky Yates (@nicky_yates)

Weruche Opia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Weruche Opia (@werucheopia)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Waller Bridge Web (@phoebewallerbridgeweb)

Julia Garner in Prada and David Webb jewelry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prada (@prada)

