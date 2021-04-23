News

The Most Striking Looks From The Independent Spirit Awards

by Aaron Royce
Elle Fanning, Viola Davis, and Shira Haas at the Independent Spirit Awards (Instagram)

Awards season is wrapping up, but stars gave us our fashion fix by donning expressive ensembles for the Independent Spirit Awards last night. The last stop before the Academy Awards, ‘the Spirits’ recognize the best independent films of the year—and this year’s ceremony was particularly notable, as it was also celebrating television for the first time. Ranging from utterly royal corsetry to sharp suiting, read on for more stunning looks from the virtual red carpet.

Elle Fanning in custom Vivienne Westwood

 

Shira Haas in Miu Miu

 

Viola Davis in custom Loewe, VRAM, and MISHO jewelry

Emerald Fennell in 16 Arlington, Roger Vivier, and Theo Fennell jewelry

 

Papaa Essiedu in Prada

 

Renee Zellweger in Alexandre Vauthier, Jimmy Choo, and David Webb jewelry

 

Michaela Coel

Carey Mulligan in Prada

 

Weruche Opia

 

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Julia Garner in Prada and David Webb jewelry

 

