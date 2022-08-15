The Italian Trade Agency Takes Chicago Collective! Here’s How ITA Supported 60+ Menswear Brands At The Show

This month, the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) ensured all eyes were on the country’s most prominent menswear designers by supporting more than 60 leading brands to exhibit their wares at Chicago Collective. Adding to the memorable experience at the major trade show, the ITA also hosted a river cruise for both the Italian companies and the top US menswear retailers.

The evening saw both a dinner and a cruise aboard the glass atrium Odyssey boat, offering the 200 guests a full aperitivo feast while they set sail and took in the local architecture. Those in attendance were welcomed by Paola Guida, deputy commissioner for ITA overseeing ITA’s fashion and beauty sectors.

The event highlighted Spring Summer ’23 menswear looks, which were on display on deck, with call outs made to trends including bright and pastel knits, knitwear under suiting, mix and matched fabrics, sportswear, and more. True to form, there was an emphasis on all things that are intrinsic to the ITA’s mission: spotlighting the country’s love of creation, craftsmanship, artisanal tradition, and heritage.

Take a peek inside the evening, below!

Images: Zoe Rain Photography

