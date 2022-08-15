EventsNews

The Italian Trade Agency Takes Chicago Collective! Here’s How ITA Supported 60+ Menswear Brands At The Show

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row
(Left to right) Model wears Tiki Napoli jacket and polo, Antonio Barbuto pants; Model in center wears Pashmere navy knit collared shirt, Athison 1913 woven belt, Skudomade made-to-measure jacket, Salvatore Martorana brown seersucker pants, Pasotti umbrella; Model wears Mauro Ottaviani seafoam striped knit button down, Cavaliere Guercilena 1944 linen and silk jacket, Alta Moda woven belt, Barmas yellow twill pants, Donatello sneakers

This month, the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) ensured all eyes were on the country’s most prominent menswear designers by supporting more than 60 leading brands to exhibit their wares at Chicago Collective. Adding to the memorable experience at the major trade show, the ITA also hosted a river cruise for both the Italian companies and the top US menswear retailers.

The evening saw both a dinner and a cruise aboard the glass atrium Odyssey boat, offering the 200 guests a full aperitivo feast while they set sail and took in the local architecture. Those in attendance were welcomed by Paola Guida, deputy commissioner for ITA overseeing ITA’s fashion and beauty sectors.

ITA Deputy Commisioner of Fashion Paola Guida welcoming guests aboard boat

The event highlighted Spring Summer ’23 menswear looks, which were on display on deck, with call outs made to trends including bright and pastel knits, knitwear under suiting, mix and matched fabrics, sportswear, and more. True to form, there was an emphasis on all things that are intrinsic to the ITA’s mission: spotlighting the country’s love of creation, craftsmanship, artisanal tradition, and heritage.

Take a peek inside the evening, below!

Images: Zoe Rain Photography

