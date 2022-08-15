The Daily Summer & KILIAN Paris Celebrated The New Vodka On The Rocks Fragrance On Shelter Island

The Daily Summer and KILIAN Paris came together for an al fresco dinner on Shelter Island on Thursday at The Chequit to celebrate the launch of the new fragrance Vodka on the Rocks by Kilian. In the latest offering, founder Kilian Hennessy has asked perfumer Sidonie Lancesseur, known for her unique way of composing fragrances through short formulas with a strong character, to create the smell of vodka cooled by ice. Here’s a peek into the evening!

Guests departed from Sag Harbor via a boat from Yacht Hampton for a sunset ride to the hotel. The evening kicked off with cocktails including a special Vodka on The Rocks-themed drink (naturally!) while Killian Paris’ Steve Assous, senior manager of global education, was on hand to walk guests through the luxury brand’s most popular smells.

Guests included Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, Keke Lindgard, Cameron Silver, Cat O’Neal, Charlotte Bickley, Elizabeth Kurpis, Melany Rodriquez, MoAnA Luu, Sam Vartholomeos, Sarah Wetenhall, Tiff Benson, Elise Morris, Heather Macbeth, Irina Kro Eicke, Maximilian Eicke, Stephanie Nass, Sophie Sumner, Aqua Parios, Karina Bik, Amina Kadyrova, and The Daily’s Lizzi Bickford Meadow and Eddie Roche.

Everyone went home with a bottle of the new fragrance and a VIP gift bag.

Special thanks to Wöllfer Rose, VOSS water, Yacht Hampton, Bar Goto bottled cocktails, and Chef Noah Schwartz, and the incredible team at The Chequit Hotel.

Peruse our photos below to view how the night went.

Images:Caroline Fiss Photography

