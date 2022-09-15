15 Made In Italy Ready To Wear Brands To Bookmark Before Coterie

The Italians are coming! COTERIE is taking place at the Javits Center from September 19-September 21. Once more, the Italian Trade Agency is bringing the best of the nation to town, with 70 made in Italy 70 set to showcase at the event. Next up, let’s meet some of the ready to wear labels to obsess over…

Hubert Gasser

Clean linens, soft color palettes, and effortless, breezy styles are Hubert Gasser’s bread and butter. Designed with simplicity and uncomplicated elegance in-mind at all times, each seasonal collection is as glamorous as the next.

(Agent: Jennifer Gasser. Booth: 5868)

Mikyri

Between its bold color palette, pension for sparkling materials, and commitment to adapting high quality Italian craftsmanship to trendy styles, Mikyri is a brand to watch. Its unique silhouettes and joyful designs are truly one of a kind, and perfect for your next night out.

(Agent: Nicolò Grassi. Booth: 5828)

Shaft Jeans

Contrary to what its name would suggest, Shaft Jeans is a holistic womens and menswear brand. With floral boho dresses and arty Western-style shirts-all made in Italy-Shaft Jeans has the high-quality, elevated essentials that you’ve been looking for.

(Agent: Lorenzo Palchetti. Booth: 5749)

Monica Campri

Looking to update your swimwear wardrobe for your next tropical vacation? Then Monica Campri has got you covered. Headquartered in Rome, this luxury beachwear brand has the chicest, most glamorous bikinis and one pieces one could ever ask for.

(Agent: Monica Campri. Booth: 5840)

Feleppa

If you’re on the hunt for a bright, bold, and beautiful color palette, then Feleppa is the brand for you. Its already-trendy and show-stopping silhouettes are further enhanced by vibrant hues, perfect for making a standout statement all year-round. (Agent: Federica Feleppa. Booth: 5737)

5 Progress

5 Progress is a brand dedicated to producing trendy, high-quality womenswear with a modest price tag, and it certainly delivers. Between its selection of boldly-printed suits and quirky dresses, there is simply no denying this Italian label’s “cool” factor.

(Agent: DAVIDE. Booth: 5827)

Frida Querida Firenze

This luxe swimwear brand has everything you need to live your European beach vacation fantasy. With chic bikinis and one pieces in a variety of contemporary cuts and colorways, swim suits have never looked so high-fashion.

(Agent: Virginia Rodriguez. Booth: 5741)

Bessi

Simply put, Bessi is a print-fanatic’s dream. Its broad selection of vibrant and dynamic 1960s-style prints is made even better by its timeless silhouettes and bold color palette. It’s artful Italian glamor at its finest.

(Agent: Gennari Antonella. Booth: 5844)

Sartoria 74

At its core, Sartoria 74 is committed to honoring powerful, fierce women. With expertly-tailored women’s suits in a variety of colors and cuts, this Neapolitan-style label, founded by young entrepreneur Francesca Ciccarelli is both innovative and traditional.

(Agent: Francesca Ciccarelli. Booth: 5826)

Biancalancia

In the heart of Milan, Biancalancia is producing classic and luxurious womenswear that will never go out of style. With quality materials and timeless silhouettes, you will want to wear Biancalancia’s pieces forever and ever.

(Agent: Alessandra Tortato. Booth: 5861)

Radica Studio

Between its selection of uniquely-structured handbags and contemporary clothing, there is no shortage of cool when it comes to Radica Studio. Honoring Italy’s time-honored innovative spirit, Radica Studio is showing everyone what the future of Italian style looks like.

(Agent: Davide Grillo. Booth: 5748)

Philo

Philo’s offering is consistently classic and effortless. With a selection of dresses, outerwear, and accessories that are as easy as they are breezy, there is a lot to obsess over with this Made in Italy label.

(Agent: Robert Mangolini. Booth: 5731)

Carla Carini

Committed to honoring a vision of a liberated, confident, and empowered woman, Carla Carini offers a range of fierce, glamorous clothing. With colorful suits and uniquely draped dresses, this Mantua-based label can really do it all.

(Agent: Elena Vitali. Booth: 5830)

Maurizio Massimino

Offering both men and womenswear collections, Maurizio Massimino is a label dedicated to fine tailoring, elegance, and high quality. Its sleek suiting and distinct fabrics make it a staple brand in the canon of Italian couturiers.

(Agent: Massignani Cristina. Booth: 5745)

Xacus

Since 1956, Xacus has been a go-to shirt company for men and women alike. Their dedication to expert tailoring and traditional Italian craftsmanship sees them producing the highest quality products, while staying true to their origins. (Agent: Silvia Lorenzato. Booth: 5749)

