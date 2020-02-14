Breaking News: The Daily Palm Beach is Coming!

Chic news! This March, The Daily will be the talk of the sunshine state.

First things first, meet Lizzi Bickford: EIC and President of The Daily Front Row Palm Beach.

What’s your Palm Beach connection?

My family has been in Palm Beach for four generations. I lived there full-time for four years, and got very connected to the community and its philanthropic organizations. Palm Beach is probably best known for opulence, but it has a deeper focus, on giving back.

What’s exciting about bringing The Daily to Palm Beach in March?

Whimsical fashion and irreverent style are a rich part of its history. I’m excited to share Palm Beach’s most exciting fashion moments with the world, and inspire Palm Beachers when considering “what to wear” to their next fabulous fête!

What is Palm Beach’s style M.O.?

Anything goes! No one would look twice if you made your way down Worth Avenue in tennis whites, dripping in diamonds, or clad in a bikini and fabulous caftan. Palm Beach is also about having a sense of humor, and quirkiness often gets expressed through personal style here.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.