Concept Korea Buzz: Get To Know BESFXXK

Get ready! Concept Korea is back with a physical show highlighting three notable labels scheduled to take place on September 13. The global fashion program, hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and organized by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), has been an official program at NYFW for 12 years, but due to the pandemic, designers and organizers pivoted to showcasing virtually in seasons past. For Spring/Summer ’23, Concept Korea will unveil the new collections from BESFXXK, Cahiers, and ul:kin. Ahead of the presentations, we got to know the designers and the program’s honorary ambassador Rozy, a virtual influencer with a major presence on Instagram. Next up! Here’s what you need to know about the brand BESFXXK.

Helmed by designers Jae Hyuk Lim and Bona Kim, who studied at the Royal College of Art in London and the London College of Fashion, respectively, BESFXXK is a play on the words “bespoke” and “f**ked up.” As such, the cult-favorite offering of experimental and deconstructed pieces has found fans at the intersection of both the luxury and streetwear markets. For the upcoming collection, expect a take on historical clothing like you’ve never seen before.

For Spring/Summer ’23, the designers looked to historical and traditional clothing, but reinterpreting classics like trench coats, Victorian dresses, and smoking blazers through their own lens. The duo also deconstructed those ideals, and recreated them in fine fabrics from Italy and Japan. Watch this space for more…

