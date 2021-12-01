The Daily Celebrates December Cover Stars Candice Swanepoel And Emmanuel Taku At W South Beach

Art and fashion meet again! Last night at W South Beach in Miami, The Daily Front Row hosted its annual Art Basel dinner, raising a glass to the December issue and its covers featuring Candice Swanepoel and artist Emmanuel Taku. Inside the issue Swanepoel gives us the scoop on her line Tropic of C and we meet Taku, the rising art darling from Ghana.

Swanepoel was on hand in a stunning royal blue dress by Gustavo Silvestre. Guests, most of them in town from New York for Art Week, included Devon Windsor, Lais Riberio, Jessica Wang, Pritika Swarup, Martha Graeff, Valentina Ferrer, Monica Ahanonu, Sai de Silva, Eduardo Bravin, Daniela Botero, Larsen Thompson, Gavin Casalengo, and Afro Child, among many others.

Additional guests included DiMondo, Kirstie Nicolosi, Louisa Kanoshi, Raissa, Allegra Shaw, Sira Pevida, Madelynn Furlong, Aoki Lee Simmons, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Christie Ferrari, Valeria Lipovetsky, Victoria Britto, Coco Bassey, Kaye Bassey, Amy Schecter, Gretchen Maull, Daniela Botero, Grace Ramirez, Ali Kavoussi, Drue De Angelis, Johnny Dex Barbara, Mark Silver, Eef Vicca, Idalia Salsamendi, Igee Okafor, Alexander Ross, Eric Jess, Jennifer Cooper and The Daily’s Lizzi Bickford, Alex Dickerson, and Eddie Roche. The event was co-hosted by Lagos, Sam Edelman, and ShopShops.

The evening began with outdoor cocktails at Irma’s, including the crowd pleaser Zacapa No.23. Speciality drinks prepared with the popular rum brand included a Zacapa Old Fashioned, Zacapa Sour, Zacapa Night Bloomer, and Zacapa Neat.

The LAGOS team were there in all their glittery glory to show the brand’s latest collection too. Founder Steve Lagos was in attendance and mingled with VIP guests such as Larsen Thompson, Coco Bassey, and Afro Child, who were all decked out in his stunning creations.

Sam Edelman had a chic display, showcasing their new Signature perfume, an evocative scent featuring notes of margarita froth and natural elements like vibrant green florals and wood. Attendees each took home a bottle of the fragrance and many picked out a pair of dancing shoes to leave with, generously gifted from the brand. A party favor we can get behind!

ShopShops, the interactive global livestream shopping platform, had a fun photo activation which made for plenty of perfect Instagram moments. (If you haven’t seen them yet @dailyfrontrow, what are you waiting for!?) They also conducted live interviews with notable attendees, including their guest of honor on the night, Aoki Lee Simmons.

Photographer Andrew Tess was also on hand once again to take Polaroids of guests Warhol style.

After a lengthy cocktail visit, an intimate group sat down for a family-style dinner of seared branzino, roasted organic chicken, and spinach and ricotta ravioli at conveniently named The Restaurant at W.

In their gift bags, as well as the Sam Edelman goodies, guests went home with gift certificates to Tropic of C, a piece of fine jewelry from Lagos, a beach bag from ShopShops, and the latest issue of The Daily. A night to remember!

The Art issue of The Daily came out yesterday and will be available in Miami, Palm Beach, the Hamptons, and Aspen.

Peruse our Gallery to check out what everyone wore! All photos by Hannah Turner-Harts

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.