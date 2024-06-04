BEAUTIFUL PPL Makes Debut In Hollywood

The fashion, art and entertainment worlds collided in a glamorous supernova on Saturday Night at LA’s explosive new hot spot The Moon Room. Designers Brian Wolk and Claude Morais along with fellow New York expat aesthetes Carlton and Sarah Dewoody, stylist James Rosenthal, and painter Theodore Boyer debuted BEAUTIFUL PPL, their new Hollywood pop-up soiree under the musical direction of resident DJ Denise Love Hewett.

The deco inspired decor proved to be the perfect backdrop for the glittering assemblage of tinseltown’s finest including B Akerlund , who came with her stylish Swedish posse, rock and roll stylist & CFDA Fashion Fund alum Maryam Malakapour, and film producer Sam Pressman, who just back from Cannes where his short, starring Cate Blanchett was the buzz of the festival. Cultural impresarios in the room included writers Michael Slenske and Meryl Ginsberg, artist/filmmaker Daryl Wein, Sculptor Ellen Jong, and gallery owners Emilia Yin (Make Room) and Anthony Cran (Wilding Cran Gallery) who filled the space with their curatorial je ne sais quois. Rounding out the crowd with their compelling beauty included Wolk Morais’ model muses Anna Sophia Moltke, Gabriel Jayne and Beck Dobrzanski, who all were included in the cast of the designers most recent award winning film “Recto Verso” narrated by Alan Cumming. Stand tuned for the next edition of BEAUTIFUL PPL and check out the behind the scenes photographs here.

Images: Tyler Curtis

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.