The CFDA And NYMD Partner With Informa Markets Fashion To Feature 20 Designers

Informa Markets Fashion has teamed up with the CFDA, New York Men’s Day (NYMD), and e-commerce platform NuOrder for CFDA and NYMD at COTERIE and PROJECT DIGITAL. The program, featuring a collection of designers showing on CFDA’s RUNWAY360 digital platform, including NYMD menswear and gender-fluid fashion brands, will give designers the opportunity to showcase their collections to Informa’s global audience of buyers and retailers.

COTERIE DIGITAL will feature designers AKNVAS, Jonathan Simkhai Standard, Tanya Taylor, Claudia Li, PH5, Frederick Anderson, and Sukeina. The PROJECT DIGITAL component will include Carter Young, NIHL, The Stolen Garment, Chelsea Grays, Privacy Policy, Timo Weiland, Federico Cina, Studio 189. Victor Li, Ka Wa Key, TEDDY VONRANSON, Willy Chavarria, and Koh T.

The 20 designers featured—a combo of emerging and established talents—will show their Fall 2021 collections as well as product available for immediate delivery through interactive and shoppable digital showrooms.

“We are thrilled to partner with the CFDA and NYMD to shine a spotlight on this incredible and highly curated group of emerging and very talented designers,” says Kelly Helfman, commercial president of Informa Markets Fashion. “The fashion-forward consumer is anxiously craving what’s new and next at a rapidly increasing speed. We are dedicated to helping our retailers and buyers discover emerging trends and fresh brands, and most importantly, efficiently facilitating the connection needed to bring these unique products to brick-and-mortar or digital shelves quickly.”

“NYMD is excited to partner with PROJECT, NuORDER and the CFDA to provide additional needed support for emerging talent on a global scale. The sheer visibility and the wholesale support of these platforms will help shine a spotlight on deserving talent,” says, Erin Hawker, founder of NYMD. NYMD was founded in 2014 by Hawker’s Agentry PR and is now in its 15th season.

Steven Kolb, CEO of CFDA adds, “We are pleased that our partnership with Informa Markets Fashion allows select designers, showing on RUNWAY360, with additional opportunities to grow their businesses through the COTERIE and PROJECT digital marketplaces.”

It’s a win/win situation for the designers who will get visibility within dedicated CFDA and NYMD category pages in the digital marketplaces. They’ll also be featured in NYFW-aligned editorial roundups, social media brand previews, and digital marketing efforts.

Informa Markets Fashion’s portfolio includes MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT and MICAM Americas. COTERIE DIGITAL’s second-edition kicks off on February 16th while PROJECT DIGITAL started on January 15th and has been extended to February 22nd.

Click HERE to register.

