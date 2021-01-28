Daily News: An Allure Mag Store, Devon Windsor Launches Activewear, Introducing AREA Couture

Been sleeping on your essential updates this Thursday? Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Allure mag is opening a store

Approaching its 30th anniversary this year, Condé beauty bible Allure is branching out into something new: a brick and mortar location! The beauty magazine, helmed by editor in chief (and nail art aficionado) Michelle Lee, is opening an “experiential retail concept” it calls the Allure Store. The NYC-based space, stated to open this fall, will bring editor-approved products and expert-led events to the masses. Sephora is quaking in its boots!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee)

Devon Windsor gets sporty

We already love her swim and beachwear, and now supermodel Devon Windsor is expanding her namesake clothing line into activewear. The category, launching February 11, includes three sports bras, six tops, six leggings, and two jackets—in an array of sporty colors like black, hunter green, rust, white, and grey. Prices will range from $85 to $170. Now we just need NYC’s boutique studios to safely reopen because we know exactly what we’ll be wearing when we can hit the mat again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devon Windsor (@devonwindsor)

AREA launches couture

Meet: the new guard! Downtown label AREA made its debut into the couture arena today, instantly shaking up the scene. Though it’s not officially part of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode’s fashion week calendar, the edgy brand’s inaugural offering was everything we could have hoped for. The result of six months of work during the pandemic, the Swarovski crystal-heavy collection, modeled by Yasmin Wijnaldum and Precious Lee, was indicative of Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk’s bold and unafraid aesthetic. Now, to wait and see what celebrity is daring enough to serve us these looks on the red carpet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AREA (@area)

