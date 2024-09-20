Indonesia Fashion Forward Is Coming To COTERIE

COTERIE kicks off this weekend and talented designers from around the world will be on hand to impress retailers. Svida Alisjahbana, founder, Indonesia Fashion Forward and Chairperson of Jakarta Fashion Week and Andandika Surasetja, the Creative Director of Jakarta Fashion Week, tell The Daily what to expect from their eight brands featured at the show and the special events they’ve got planned.

What is Indonesia Fashion Forward?

Indonesia Fashion Forward (IFF) is an initiative by Jakarta Fashion Week (JFW), designed to accelerate the growth of Indonesian fashion designers on a global scale. As the catalyst, JFW plays a pivotal role in fostering these talents, offering a platform that combines mentorship, industry exposure, and critical business education. Through IFF, emerging designers are equipped with the tools to navigate the global market, while partnerships with key stakeholders—including buyers, media, government support, and international organizations—ensure a well-rounded support system. This direction cements Jakarta’s role as a rising fashion capital, capable of influencing trends and redefining modern fashion narratives.

What brands are participating in the COTERIE program?

The eight Indonesian brands participating in the Coterie 2024 are Baha Gia, Fuguku, Kami, Nadjani, Jenna & Kaia, HijabChic, Aleza, and Hameeda. These brands are not just showcasing their fashion; they are introducing a new vision that bridges traditional artistry with contemporary innovation. Each label brings a unique perspective, contributing to a vibrant and diverse fashion landscape that highlights Indonesia’s potential as a global player in the fashion industry.

What special events and installations will be at the IFF Lounge at COTERIE?

The IFF Lounge will feature a unique blend of fashion and art. In addition to promoting collections from the eight Indonesian fashion labels, there will be a special art installation by MangMoel/Mulyana, known for his exploration of crochet techniques. This installation adds a creative layer to the experience, reflecting the synergy between traditional Indonesian craftsmanship and contemporary fashion design, making the IFF Lounge a cultural and artistic destination at COTERIE.

Why is it important to IFF to raise awareness of Indonesian Fashion Brands?

Raising awareness of Indonesian fashion brands is crucial for IFF as it highlights the country’s rich cultural heritage and creative potential on the global stage. By promoting these brands internationally, IFF aligns Indonesian fashion with current trends, broadening its appeal and establishing its relevance in the global market. This increased visibility not only opens doors for collaboration and expands market reach but also solidifies Indonesia’s role as a significant player in the fashion industry, enhancing its influence worldwide.

What are we most excited to do, or see, while you’re in New York?

Trying out New York iconic bagels and pizzas is on our list. But above all — we are excited to see and learn the New York street fashion culture! More so, we are excited to see how the collections from our Indonesian designers resonate with New York’s fashion scene. It’s a chance to engage with the global fashion industry, connect with potential collaborators, and showcase the unique perspectives our designers bring to the international stage—bringing Jakarta’s creativity to the world.

