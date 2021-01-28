Editor’s Pick: Alejandra Alonso Rojas Launches New ‘All-Day Wear’ Line

What: Remember when you sleepily pulled on denim jeans as you rushed out the door? Us neither. The upside of our increasingly stay-at-home lifestyles is the discovery of joyous sleepwear and loungewear, and luckily, more of our favorite designers are branching out into garments that aren’t just comfortable, but downright chic too. Enter: All-Day Wear, the latest from Alejandra Alonso Rojas. And in more music to our ears—it comes at a friendlier price point too ($200-300).

Who: The Madrid-native behind the eponymous label draws on both her Spanish roots and the energy of her adopted home of NYC to create an offering that’s perfect for the multi-faceted woman. Since launching the brand in 2016, Rojas’ impeccably-tailored punchy-hued creations in knit, leather, and sumptuous silk have made her a go-to for separates that stand the test of time.

Why: Let us count the ways! Intended to celebrate comfortable living chez vous, the collection is inspired by the signature prints and fabrics that have made the designer’s mainline such a success, and keeping sustainability in mind as always, it re-purposes the brand’s leftover stock. Think: slips, silky sets, and slinky robes in watercolor, floral, equestrian, stripe, and feminine figure prints. Destined both for going out and staying in, they’re also machine washable. (Who says you can’t have it all?!) See below for a glimpse at the offering:

How much: from $200

Where: shop.alejandra.alonso.rojas.com