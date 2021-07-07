The Cannes Film Festival Is Back! Here’s Your Peek Into The Red Carpet Fashion

After a year-long hiatus, the long-awaited festival of all festivals has returned—and, oh, how the fashion made up for time lost! The 74th annual Cannes Film Festival kicked off last night, serendipitously coinciding with the glamour of Paris Haute Couture Week. True to form, there was no shortage of dazzling stars or designers dressing them for the red carpet lineup. From a Spike Lee sneaker moment to Bella Hadid in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier, the fashion was as grand as the occasion itself. Invite lost in the mail? Fear not! We’ve rounded up the best dressed below.
Bella Hadid in Jean Paul Gaultier and Chopard
Spike Lee in Louis Vuitton
Adam Driver in Burberry
Doria Tillier in Lanvin
Marion Cotillard in Chanel Haute Couture
Helen Mirren in Dolce and Gabbana
Jessica Chastain in Dior Couture and Chopard
Andie MacDowell in Prada
Nicolas Maury in Lanvin and Boucheron
Lou Doillon in Gucci
Jodie Foster in Givenchy and Chopard
Candice Swanepoel in Etro and Pomellato
Carla Bruni in Celine
Kat Graham in Etro and Pomellato
Maggie Gyllenhaal in Celine and Chopard
Elisa Sednaoui in Alberta Ferretti and Chopard
Angèle in Chanel
Soko in Gucci
Ester Exposito in Etro
