The Cannes Film Festival Is Back! Here’s Your Peek Into The Red Carpet Fashion

After a year-long hiatus, the long-awaited festival of all festivals has returned—and, oh, how the fashion made up for time lost! The 74th annual Cannes Film Festival kicked off last night, serendipitously coinciding with the glamour of Paris Haute Couture Week. True to form, there was no shortage of dazzling stars or designers dressing them for the red carpet lineup. From a Spike Lee sneaker moment to Bella Hadid in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier, the fashion was as grand as the occasion itself. Invite lost in the mail? Fear not! We’ve rounded up the best dressed below.

Bella Hadid in Jean Paul Gaultier and Chopard

Spike Lee in Louis Vuitton

Adam Driver in Burberry

Doria Tillier in Lanvin

Marion Cotillard in Chanel Haute Couture

Helen Mirren in Dolce and Gabbana

Jessica Chastain in Dior Couture and Chopard

Andie MacDowell in Prada

Nicolas Maury in Lanvin and Boucheron

Lou Doillon in Gucci

Jodie Foster in Givenchy and Chopard

Candice Swanepoel in Etro and Pomellato

Carla Bruni in Celine

Kat Graham in Etro and Pomellato

Maggie Gyllenhaal in Celine and Chopard

Elisa Sednaoui in Alberta Ferretti and Chopard

Angèle in Chanel

Soko in Gucci

Ester Exposito in Etro

