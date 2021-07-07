Chic Report

The Cannes Film Festival Is Back! Here’s Your Peek Into The Red Carpet Fashion

by Julia Oakes
written by Julia Oakes
Jean Paul Gaultier (Instagram)

After a year-long hiatus, the long-awaited festival of all festivals has returned—and, oh, how the fashion made up for time lost! The 74th annual Cannes Film Festival kicked off last night, serendipitously coinciding with the glamour of Paris Haute Couture Week. True to form, there was no shortage of dazzling stars or designers dressing them for the red carpet lineup. From a Spike Lee sneaker moment to Bella Hadid in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier, the fashion was as grand as the occasion itself. Invite lost in the mail? Fear not! We’ve rounded up the best dressed below. 

Bella Hadid in Jean Paul Gaultier and Chopard 

Spike Lee in Louis Vuitton

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee)

Adam Driver in Burberry

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Burberry (@burberry)

Doria Tillier in Lanvin

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Orbis Media (@orbis.media)

Marion Cotillard in Chanel Haute Couture

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adir Abergel (@hairbyadir)

Helen Mirren in Dolce and Gabbana

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The ladies Only (@theladiesonly)

Jessica Chastain in Dior Couture and Chopard 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain)

Andie MacDowell in Prada

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andie Macdowell (@andiemacdowell)

Nicolas Maury in Lanvin and Boucheron

Lou Doillon in Gucci 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lou Doillon ☕ (@loudoillon)

Jodie Foster in Givenchy and Chopard 

Candice Swanepoel in Etro and Pomellato 

Carla Bruni in Celine

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZZO (@zzoimage)

Kat Graham in Etro and Pomellato 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pomellato (@pomellato)

Maggie Gyllenhaal in Celine and Chopard 

Elisa Sednaoui in Alberta Ferretti and Chopard

Angèle in Chanel

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angèle (@angele_vl)

Soko in Gucci

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by De Quem é o Look (@dequemeolook)

Ester Exposito in Etro

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ester 🌙 (@ester_exposito)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrEmail
Avatar

You may also like

Daily News: Ella Emhoff Wows In Balenciaga...

Daily News: Kendall Jenner Returns To The...

Bella Hadid, Ella Emhoff, Ashley Park &...

Jean Paul Gaultier’s New Ready To Wear...

Fendi Will Drop Kim Jones’ First Capsule...

Mugler’s Fire-emoji Spring Summer ’21 Show Gave...

Daily News: Leslie Wexner Steps Down, Bella...

Editor’s Pick: Dr Lara Devgan Platinum Long...

Hadids Unite! Gigi And Bella Return To...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

X