Jeremy Scott To Host The Supima Design Competition This Week—Let’s Meet This Year’s Eight Finalists

It’s almost time—the SUPIMA Design Competition is back, with the 16th annual competition set to take place this Thursday during NYFW. Renowned designer Jeremy Scott is on hosting duty for the show, which will see students from around the country compete for a grand prize of $10,000 and recognition from top industry leaders.

This year’s panel of judges who will evaluate the collections of the eight finalists includes Abby Silverman, Angel Nemov, Ann Caruso, Avon Dorsey, Avril Graham, Cipriana Quann, Danya Issawi, Edward Barsamian, Emilia Petrarca, the Daily’s Freya Drohan, Godfrey Deeny, Jeffrey Taylor, Jerome Lamaar, Jill Manoff, Jonathan Cohen, Kelly Augustine, Laurel Pantin, Lisa Lockwood, Mahoro Seward, Mandy Lee, Mickey Boardman, Shibon Kennedy, and Victoria Brito.

CFDA Award winning eveningwear designer and NYFW mainstay, Bibhu Mohapatra, has also signed up for his ninth year as mentor to the finalists too. You can watch all the action on the SUPIMA Instagram page on the day (3PM EST), but in the meantime, here’s a look at the inspiration boards of the finalists.

Alexander Ziemba, Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising

Amber Kuia, Academy of Art University

Carla Pierini, Drexel University

Hee Jin Hwang, Fashion Institute of Technology

Mariana Espinosa, School of the Art Institute of Chicago

Sahara Clemons, Rhode Island School of Design

Tianze Wu, Parsons School of Design, The New School

Wendy Weng, Kent State University

All images and moodboards: courtesy

