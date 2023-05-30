Celebs Hit The Bahamas For The Opening Of Nassau Cruise Port

Not everyone hit the Hamptons over Memorial Day weekend. Anthony Anderson, Zosia Mamet, Evan Jonigkeit, Tyson Beckford, Keytt and Alex Lundqvist, Dorinda Medley, Ashley Haas, Melissa Roxburgh, J.R. Ramirez, Michelle Hicks, Carole Radziwill, and Sophie Sumner were some of the boldfaced names who spent their holiday weekend in Nassua, Bahamas to celebrate the opening of the gorgeous Nassau Cruise Port.

In advance of the 50th anniversary Golden Jubilee of Bahamaian independence, Nassau unveiled the $300 million and four years in the making cruise port on Prince George Wharf. The port will now be able to accommodate six cruise ships, per day, which will boost tourism in the area. The project was a partnership with Global Ports Holding, the world’s largest cruise port operator.

On Friday night, the VIP guests were taken from the chic new Goldwynn Resort via police escort to the port for a night of celebration. The evening kicked off with champagne and speeches from some of the visionaries behind the project. Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis was in attendance as well as former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, former Prime Minister Perry Christie, Governor General Cornelius Smith, former Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling, and Deputy Prime Minister I. Chester Cooper.

After the official ribbon cutting, the party got started with a traditional Junkanoo Rushout. A custom drone show wowed guests, who enjoyed a night of Bahamian food and an endless amount of dancing to the sounds of Encore Band, D-Mac, Visage, and Willis and the Illest. An island delight!

Peruse images from the party-

Photos: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

The event was produced by BMF.

