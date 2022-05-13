Daily Media: Marquita Pring Signs With IMG, Cosmo’s New Beauty, House Beautiful Names Deputy Managing Editor, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Olivia Hosken is now deputy managing editor at House Beautiful.

2. Beth Gillette is now beauty editor at Cosmopolitan.

3. Avishay Artsy and Jonquilyn Hill are now senior producers at Vox.

4. Durand Guion is now SVP and creative director at Fair Harbor.

5. Anna Gardner is now chief commercial officer at Perfect Moment.

6. Elizabeth Giardina is now creative director at Another Tomorrow.

7. Stéphane Rinderknech is now CEO of LVMH Hospitality Excellence.

8. Joana Costa Marques and Brenda Fuster are both vice president at Eleven Six.

9. Kayla Zoleta is now North America lead of PR at Timberland.

10. Ashlie Daubert is now director of creator partnerships at Be Social. Haley Henning is now director of talent and Deanna Ritter is now managing director. Also at the company, Natalie Bacon is now senior talent manager, Erin Foltz is now associate director of editorial, Belinda Sztrom is now director of special projects, Jess Yoo is now talent manager, Arrionne Simmons is now editorial manager, and Gogo Pandit is now business development manager.

11. Veronica Heras is now senior account director, beauty at PURPLE. Also in the beauty division: Megan Lamb is now senior account executive, Ellen Comitas is now account executive, and Atiya Ali is now junior account executive.

12. Amber McGloster is now public relations manager at PRC.

13. Jazmine Bill and Adi Shoham are now account executives at Michele Marie PR. Megan Lamica is now showroom coordinator, and Bryn Jamieson and Michelle McDonald are now junior account executives at the company.

14. Taryn Bensky, director at Modeworld, is leaving the company.

Plus!

15. IMG is now representing Marquita Pring.

16. The Lede Company is now representing Aje.

17. Platform PR is now representing Mulberry.

18. The Larson Project is now representing Tanya Taylor.

19. MVPR is now representing Agent Nateur.

20. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing JTAV Clinical Skincare.

21. Derris is now representing HODINKEE.

22. Krupp Group is now representing White + Warren and Camille Zarsky’s The Seven.

23. KWT Global is now representing francesca’s.

24. Scenario PR is now representing Maya Brenner.

25. OGAKI is now representing Mimi So.

26. Michele Marie PR is now representing Arctic Fox, Jencks Howland, Kachorovska, Mylo Swim, Dos Gardenias, and The Sunday Collective.

27. Sandrine Charles Consulting is now representing Riot Swim.

28. Austin Smedstad is now representing Amouage.

29. Eleven Six is now representing NoMo Soho and Royalton Park Avenue.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.