Daily News: Fendi’s Summer Capsule, Tanya Taylor’s New Swimwear, H&M’s Rental Service, And More!

Read your daily dose of fashion news right here…

Fendi drops groovy “Summer Vertigo” capsule collection

This summer, get your funk on with Fendi! The brand has launched a new capsule collection, “Summer Vertigo,” with artist Sarah Coleman. The line features a reimagined swirl logo inspired by the psychedelia movement of the ’70s, splashed across bags, clothing, and accessories in vibrant yellow and blue tones, as well as browns and olive greens reminiscent of the great outdoors. The collection follows a recent announcement that the brand is launching the venture Fashion Furniture Design (FF Design) to develop the FENDI Casa interior design business, leaving Design Holding as a majority shareholder. You can shop the “Summer Vertigo” collection on Fendi’s website now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fendi (@fendi)

Tanya Taylor releases debut sustainable swimwear line

Want to make a splash with Tanya Taylor? Now you can, as the womenswear designer has just released her first swimwear collection, inspired by her summers spent in Barbados. Though the collection is composed of bikinis and one pieces, they feature elements of her signature garments like wrap details and smocking. The line even includes beach bags, hats, and sarongs, all featuring unique hand-painted prints. Better yet, the collection is both size inclusive, running from sizes XS-3X, and sustainable, with all swimwear made from fabric incorporating 78% recycled multifilament polyamide. All swimwear is also made to be worn with Taylor’s Summer ’21 line, which launches next week. You can shop the collection now on Taylor’s website.

BTS’ new Rolling Stone cover is “Dynamite”

All hail BTS! The K-Pop boy band (and recently appointed Louis Vuitton ambassadors) are the newest cover stars of Rolling Stone. In addition to their dazzling group photo, the magazine is also releasing seven individual covers for Jungkook, V, Jimin, RM, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga, to be released as a limited-edition boxed set. In the accompanying article, the group talks with Brian Hiatt about their skyrocketing rise to fame and global superstardom, which you can read on the magazine’s website now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Stone (@rollingstone)

Dior takes over Saks Fifth Avenue window displays

J’Adore, Saks! The legendary store’s windows have gotten a pop art makeover, courtesy of Dior. The brand is the first to fully re-envision the flagship location’s facade—including one of the Fifth Avenue Club suites for VIPs, redone in an ombre yellow to align with its Fall 2021 collection themes. Bedecked with neon faces and featuring the brand’s signature Book totes, logo-adorned scarves, and more. Talk about a tourist attraction!

Rent a H&M suit for job interviews for free with ONE/SECOND/SUIT

H&M is launching a suit rental service for job interviewees. The initiative, ONE/SECOND/SUIT, aims to promote sustainability and style while allowing candidates to look their best. ONE/SECOND/SUIT’s release is also accompanied by a short film directed by Mark Romanek, focusing on a group of young professionals finding their inner confidence while dealing with nerves before an interview. The program officially launches today in the U.S., allowing consumers to rent an H&M suit for free for 24 hours.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.