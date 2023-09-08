The ZCRAVE Era Is Here!

ZCRAVE founder Hila Shtork Zigdon has created a line celebrating and empowering women through bold designs and a commitment to affordability. She tells The Daily the concept behind the looks women are craving and all about their F3TISH collection.

What’s the concept behind ZCRAVE?

The word “craving” encapsulates a strong desire, whether it’s a basic need like bread, a deep emotional or physical desire, or a personal indulgence or want, like clothing. Cravings can arise from a range of motivations and feelings, reflecting the complex nature of human desires and needs. The concept behind ZCRAVE revolves around empowering women to express their individuality and embrace their desires through bold luxurious fashion. ZCRAVE aims to redefine the boundaries of traditional fashion by creating pieces that exude confidence, strength, and playfulness. We combine elements of art and self-expression to curate collections that resonate with women’s desires, whether it’s through captivating designs, inclusive sizing, or a commitment to affordability. ZCRAVE’s concept is all about celebrating women’s unique journeys, embracing diversity, and providing a platform for them to make a statement and stand out in a crowd.

Who is your target customer?

ZCRAVE’s target customer is a confident and fashion-forward woman who embraces her individuality and desires to make a statement through her clothing. This customer seeks bold and empowering fashion pieces that reflect her personality and celebrate her uniqueness. She values high-quality designs that exude sophistication, while also appreciating affordability and inclusive sizing. Our target customer is not just looking for clothing, but an experience that empowers her to express herself with confidence and style. ZCRAVE’s designs cater to a diverse range of body types, ensuring that every woman can find pieces that resonate with her personal style and empower her to feel confident and beautiful.

Why is it called ZCRAVE?

ZCRAVE gets its name from my name, Hila Shtork Zigdon. The name is a fusion of the letter Z, representing the initial of my family name, combined with the word “crave,” which refers to a strong intense desire or longing for something. In the context of ZCRAVE, it symbolizes the brand’s focus on creating fashion pieces that embody and celebrate women’s desires, passions, and aspirations. The word “crave” implies a sense of yearning and excitement, which aligns with ZCRAVE’s mission to empower women to express themselves boldly and confidently through their clothing choices.

Why was it important for the line to be affordable?

The importance of offering an affordable line is ZCRAVE’s dedication to making fashion accessible and inclusive for a wider audience. By ensuring affordability, we aim to break down barriers and allow individuals from diverse backgrounds to experience the luxury, confidence, and empowerment that our designs encapsulate. This commitment aligns with our mission to empower women and encourage self-expression, regardless of budget constraints. Affordable pricing enables more people to indulge in ZCRAVE’s unique designs and embrace their inner boldness without compromising on quality and style. ZCRAVE is far removed from the fast fashion trend. Our clientele resonates with luxury brands like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci. Our collection spans from the sophisticated Nolita blouse and top set, starting at $149, to the opulent fur and leather coats priced at $1,399. Notably, our matching blazer and pants sets have become a signature statement. Remarkably, we’re witnessing orders of more than 10,000 pantsuits for some clients. Our essence lies in offering high-quality affordable fashion that not only fits your budget but also rejuvenates your wardrobe throughout the year, guaranteeing long-lasting enjoyment for years to come.

What is the F3TISH collection?

The term “F3TISH” is a creative fusion of the word “fetish” with a twist. It represents a unique and unconventional approach to fashion that goes beyond traditional norms. The use of “3” holds significance, depending on the context of the artistic intention, symbolically to represent concepts of unity, balance, and the cyclical nature of life, cultural references, and the overall message we aim to convey within our artwork. In the context of ZCRAVE and our “relationship” to art, “F3TISH” takes on a deeper meaning. The collection draws inspiration from modern-art classics, incorporating artistic elements into the designs. The playful and bold visual art featured in the collection are reminiscent of art movements, and they create a visual dialogue that resonates with individuals seeking self-expression. Similar to how art often delves into the realm of desires, symbolism, and individual interpretation, the F3TISH collection offers fashion as a medium to express one’s desires, passions, and personality. It aligns with the idea that clothing can be a canvas for personal expression, just like art. The fusion of fashion and art in the F3TISH collection provides a platform for wearers to make a statement, stand out, and embrace their individuality with confidence.

What do you have on tap for fall?

ZCRAVE has an exciting lineup for the upcoming seasons! The new F3TISH collection is set to feature a state-of-the-art line of prints on various matching sets, including pantsuits, skirt suits, dresses, and the innovative Pilates top and leggings sets. This collection promises a unique blend of boldness, style, and self-expression that aligns with our empowering ethos. Additionally, the introduction of the Orchid collection adds an intriguing layer to the brand’s offerings. With our affinity for orchids, this collection is poised to captivate with its unique inspirations and designs. While the specifics are yet to be revealed, it’s evident that ZCRAVE’s dedication to creativity, individuality, and luxury will be at the forefront of these new collections. For the latest and most comprehensive details on these upcoming releases, stay tuned to ZCRAVE’s official channels and announcements.

Check out their Soho store at 25 Mercer Street, New York, NY

