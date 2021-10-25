News

Stella Maxwell Returns To The Lions Management

by The Daily Front Row
Stella Maxwell (Shutterstock)

Stella Maxwell is returning to The Lions Management for representation. The model was a longtime client of managing partner, Ali Kavoussi.  “We are thrilled to have Stella back at the Lions Management and are looking forward to continue celebrating her individuality and expanding her career in fashion and beyond,” Kavoussi says.

Maxwell has been a muse to Jeremy Scott and recently walked in Versace, Moschino, and the Dundas x Revolve show. Last month she received The Daily’s Fashion Media Award for Fashion Icon at the Rainbow Room. “I’m just getting started,” she told us in an interview last month. “So many things to do! Not even sure where to begin. I have a few projects that I will be announcing soon that I’m really excited about. Stay tuned!”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Stella Maxwell attends the The Daily Front Row 8th Annual Fashion Media Awards on September 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row )

The Lions represents such faces as Candice Swanepoel, Irina Shayk, Daphne Groenveld, Lara Stone, Shanina Shaik, and Jasmine Tookes. Kate Upton recently returned to the board after a brief stint at CAA.

X