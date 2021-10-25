Kim Kardashian West Finally Confirms Fendi X Skims Collab

The rumors were true! Kim Kardashian West and Fendi confirmed today their design collaboration, Skims x Fendi, is actually happening. In a cover profile with WSJ. Magazine, KKW reveals she and her Skims team secretly met with Kim Jones and his team this past March in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for a marathon fitting session. [Jones was not allowed in the U.S. due to travel restrictions due to the pandemic.] Jones team were fans of her two year old Skims line, which inspired the collaboration. The ready-to-wear collection, includes formfitting tops and dresses starting at $950, $1,100 leggings and a $2,950 puffer jacket. Fendi x Skims–logo-printed underwear, shapewear, hosiery, and swimsuits will also be available. The collection will launch globally on November 9th.

Kardashian West, who is set to receive WSJ’s Brand Innovator award on November 1st, sat down with Christina Binkley for a revealing interview where she talked about the success of her Skims line, what Kanye has to say about business, and how she spends her days.

Here are some highlights from the interview:

On her packed daily schedule: “My days are completely micromanaged to the minute,” she says. “In order to get away from the kids, I will go into my office at my house and study. And then working on beauty and rebranding and Skims, constantly, I’m always in fittings and fabric meetings. My days are pretty full…. And that’s it. I love to be home; I love my weekends at home.”

On Kanye’s business advice: “He expressed that there were too many branding situations. He’s always super simple,” she says. “I really wanted to condense my beauty brands. I wanted one place, one website, where everything can live.”

On shuttering her Coty brands for relaunch: “I want to really launch an entirely new beauty brand,” she says. “I learned so much that I’m excited [to put out] a brand that has all the new information that I know. I feel like it’s going to be my baby, I’ll have my beauty brand and Skims. I can really nourish it and flourish it more if it [were] all condensed into one.”

Her future in law: “Hopefully one day I can start a law firm where we can help people pro bono and hire people who were formerly incarcerated,” she says of her longer- term goals.

KKW on her future: “I don’t see me floating on a yacht,” she says. “I think I’ll always feel good when I’m working.”

