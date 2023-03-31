Dior unveils runway show in Mumbai

Mere weeks after her Paris Fashion Week outing, Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri took us on another journey—this time to Mumbai. With a staggering 99-look collection, it’s safe to say no time, energy, or expense was spared as the artistic director presented a love letter to the country’s incredible artisans and traditions. The synergy between Dior and Indian embroidery houses goes way back, and the maison’s top designers over the last several decades have often shown against the vivid and colorful backdrop of the country. Since she took the helm, Chiuri has collaborated with the non-profit Chanakya School of Craft countless times, but in this instance, it was an all-out celebration of that relationship with a well-attended show in the city itself. At the Gateway of India ceremonial arch-monument, models took to the marigold-lined catwalk to showcase the awe-inspiring work of the 700 women currently enrolled at Chanakya School of Craft. As always, Chiuri paid homage to her predecessors at the luxury label (in this case, Marc Bohan, who had shown collections in India in the early 1960s, who was referenced in the color blocking). Tipping her hat to her adopted home for the evening, Chiuri also showed sophisticated evening coats and straight skirts inspired by the sari and traditional Indian cuts, peacock and floral prints that evoked Bollywood visuals, a take on the celebrated Indian rani pink, and a new Dior Toile de Jouy fabric reimagined through a tropical Indian landscape.

Peek inside The Frick Collection Young Fellows Ball 2023

Last night, guests descended on Frick Madison for the annual Young Fellows Ball. This year’s event was hosted in partnership with Irene Neuwirth, and saw attendees enjoy a ‘Bejeweled’-themed affair amongst artwork by Degas, Rembrandt, Van Dyck, and others. The theme nods to the current special exhibition at Frick Madison, The Gregory Gift, and guests certainly adhered to the sparkle-oriented memo. Chairmen for the benefit, which helps provide essential support for the Frick’s activities, programs, and education efforts were Paul Arnhold, Drew Garrison, Ivy Getty, Wes Gordon, Louisa Jacobson, and Indré Rockefeller. Joining them on the night, enjoying drinks, delicious bites, and dancing to music by Angel + Dren were Bosilika An, Jeremy Batoff and Eric Goldie, Marie-Laure Buku Pongo, Eaddy Kiernan Bunzel, Angie Calderwood, Giulio Dalvit, John Grisham, Mercedes de Guardiola, Allison Ecung, Jacqueline Elfe, Alexandra Gray, Alexander Hankin, Fiona Hilton, Casey Kohlberg, Elizabeth Kurpis, Stirling Larkin, Brian Lei, Teresa Lin, Bach Mai, Araminta Mellon, Harlan Minor, Arielle Patrick, Anita Saggurti, Ian Wardropper, and Blaike Young, among others.

Ring Concierge toasts to International Women’s History Month

Nicole Wegman, CEO and founder of bespoke bridal and fine jewelry brand Ring Concierge, was joined by a whole host of fashion figures and founders last night for an intimate dinner at a Manhattan private members club. The event sought to highlight the achievements of the women working tirelessly behind the scenes at many of your favorite brands. Think: Chillhouse, Larroudé, Petite Plume, Girls Who Code, Underdog, LAVY, HeyMamma, and more. Friends of Ring Concierge were also encouraged to bring along a woman they admired, adding to the collaborative and supportive spirit of the evening. Among the guests were Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton, Felita Harris, Emily Hikade, Amri Kibbler, Marina Larroude, Nicole Jeter-West, Reshma Saujani, Flaviana Matata, Katie Bilodeau, and Melissa Duren Conner.

KREWE’s private sale is almost here

Summer’s just around the corner, not that you need an excuse for new shades. Regardless, New Orleans-based eyewear brand KREWE is gearing up for its highly-anticipated private sale, but we’re letting you in on the secret. The online and in-store event will bring together over 200 hand-crafted and best-selling styles with up to 70% discounts. The sale takes place from Sunday, April 2 to Wednesday, April 5 and you can sign up for the online offering here.

