Rocky Barnes Launches Stylish Unisex Pajamas, Enlisting Husband And Son As Models

Rachel “Rocky” Barnes’ approach to style has amassed her over two million followers on Instagram, and her latest venture is sure to go down a treat with them. Today, the new mom launched The Bright Side: a line of coordinated unisex separates geared at men, women, and babies.

When creating the collection, Barnes wasn’t just inspired by her own wardrobe, but by her personal motto too—always look on the bright side of life. With that uplifting positivity in mind and with a nod to our changing fashion needs, Barnes wanted to design loungewear for the home that was equal parts joyful, luxe, comfortable, and chic.

The Bright Side Collection includes unisex leisure wear, such as pajama tops and sweaters, slinky bras with wrap ties, matching pants, as well as shorts, socks, hats, and bathrobes—with the cutest little coordinating sweaters and bloomers for babies.

Of the new line, Barnes said: “I love mixing masculine and feminine. My husband, Matt Cooper, is always stealing my clothes when I order oversized and I tend to steal his, so it seemed only natural that this collection would focus on comfortable, leisure apparel that we could both wear. And of course, being a new mom, I couldn’t help but create unisex matching sets for babies, as well.”

She added, “Ultimately, I always design what I want to wear myself and at the moment, sporting cute and cozy fashion as a family—clothes we can all wear at home or out and about—was the ultimate inspiration, and I can’t wait to see everyone wearing this line!”

Barnes worked on the design and manufacturing of this latest DTC collection in partnership with Hilda Batayneh, executive creative director at Reunited Clothing. The affordable collection ranges from $36-$268, with 10% of proceeds going to charitable causes.

See highlights from the collection below and shop online now:

