The latest celebrity to dip a toe into the beauty market? Scarlett Johansson, whose very own beauty line is rumored to debut sometime in early 2022. Her forthcoming beauty endeavor, namely a skincare line, will be backed by Najafi Companies—the same private investment beauty firm behind Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern—as well as Moon Oral Care, and will have the Marvel actress sitting pretty in the chairman seat.

Joining Johansson as co-founder of the impending brand will be beauty and fashion executive Kate Foster, who has previously worked with Juicy Couture and Victoria’s Secret Beauty. Alongside Foster and her investment partners, Johansson will be able to operate independently and maintain her creative input and vision for the brand; something she said is a non negotiable for her fledgling venture. Though specific information—specifically, types of products and a label name—has yet to be divulged, rumors have pointed toward skincare line made for the minimalist, or what the actress has hinted as a “clean, accessible approach to beauty.”

The 36-year-old Oscar nominee and Tony award-winning actress’ beauty business is anything but surprising—and not because every other Hollywood celebrity is doing the same thing! Johansson has always been interested in the industry, specifically thanks to her ambassadorial roles with L’Oréal Paris and Dolce & Gabbana. Now, with a line of her own, we’re expecting success comparable to that of her acting career.

Though the brand’s debut date might feel out of reach, the star can still be celebrated with her latest film, Black Widow, which is scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 9.

